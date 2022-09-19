Tim McGraw FALLS OFF STAGE while performing in Arizona… but impressively recovers

The same weekend Post Malone was injured after suffering a nasty fall on stage, Tim McGraw also worried fans when he collapsed at a concert.

The 55-year-old singer fell off the stage during a concert in Tempe, Arizona on Sunday night, but impressively got back up quickly.

He performed his hit I Like It, I Love It as he walked to the end of the stage and knelt down, turning his back to the audience.

But when he bowed in the position he lost his footing and tumbled backwards towards the audience.

Fortunately, Tim was somewhat able to catch himself on the edge of the stage and easily jump down onto the lawn with the help of an eagle-eyed security guard.

After having a laugh, the country crooner greeted several of his fans as he stood at the barricade.

This comes one day after Post Malone stunned his fans on Saturday night in St. Louis, Missouri when he took a nasty spill on stage.

The singer, 27, was midway through the show at the Enterprise Center when he stepped into an uncovered opening while performing Circles.

According to St. Louis Post-DispatchThe Billboard Music Award winner walked down an extended ramp on the arena floor, apparently not noticing that the square hole his guitar had sunk into hadn’t been covered.

The spill resulted in his chest hitting the sharp edge of the opening.

Doctors rushed to his aid and helped him off the stage as the worried crowd cheered.

On his way out, the Wow artist spoke into the microphone and asked the audience to give him a few minutes to return.

He returned about 15 minutes later clutching his ribs as he continued with an abbreviated set starting with Rockstar and Cooped Up, with his support act, Roddy Ricch.

Meanwhile, Tim stars alongside his wife of 26 years, Faith Hill, in a very popular streaming series.

Both stars have roles in the Yellowstone prequel, 1883, playing husband and wife James and Margaret Dutton.

The series follows the Dutton family as they travel from Texas to Montana to escape poverty.

Faith recently opened up in an interview about Variety actors on actors with Courtney Cox about a regimen she had to follow to make her character appear more authentic to the period.

The rapper held onto his ribs for the rest of the performance and even stayed after the show ended to sign autographs.

The star had to refrain from shaving her armpits for the role, which was certainly difficult for the 1883 actress.

“I don’t laser, but I can now so I never have to do it again,” she admitted. ‘It really ate me up, I must say.’

Faith also revealed that she was told about the news at her nephew’s wedding when the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, called McGraw.

“Who’s going to be the one to tell your wife to stop shaving her underarms?” Sheridan had asked her husband.

While Faith is known for her hits like Breathe, This Kiss and for singing the iconic NFL Sunday Night Football intro, she has also had acting roles before.

The talented star made her film debut in 2004 starring in Stepford Wives. She also had a role in Dixieland (2015), which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival that same year.

She took a break from acting until she read the script for 1883 and wanted to be part of the project.

During an interview d The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonTim talked about a scene where Faith had to slap him.

“However, there was a scene we did where she had to slap me,” the singer stated.

When Fallon replied that it was just a TV slap, McGraw joked, ‘No, it was a real slap.’