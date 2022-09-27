Tim Howard jokes he’d take a 4-0 defeat for USMNT against England at the World Cup

Tim Howard has teased that he would take a 4-0 defeat if he coached the USMNT against old foes England in their second group stage match, amid fears the match-up could ‘get out of hand’ against the men of Gareth Southgate.

The former Manchester United and Everton goalkeeper made the comments while appearing on CBS Sports Podcast ‘In Soccer We Trust’ on Tuesday along with former USMNT teammates Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Heath Pearce.

“What do you think of his prediction as 4-0 is not very flattering for us,” Conrad asks Howard after Pearce predicted the heavy loss to the Star and Stripes.

“Ugh, I could take 4-0 at this point,” Howard replies, agreeing with Pearce, who previously played for the New York Red Bulls, FC Dallas and CF Montreal. “Look, I think this is a fantastic team from England.”

Tim Howard joked on ‘In Soccer We Trust’ podcast that the US will lose 4-0 to England in Qatar

Ex-US goalkeeper said Gregg Berhalter’s side ‘will have to turn the ball much less’

The 43-year-old, who was once nicknamed ‘The Secretary of Defense’ after his record 16 saves against Belgium at the 2014 World Cup, admitted the Three Lions ‘didn’t want to play very well’ after the 3-3 draw. Monday’s game. draw against Germany at Wembley, but ‘for me they are still one of the most dangerous teams.’

Howard admitted, however, that the score could quickly turn ugly for the US in their second World Cup game if Gregg Berhalter’s men ‘turn the ball as close to our goal’ as they did in the team’s 2-0 loss. against Japan last week.

“That will be a wrap,” added former American striker Charlie Davies, emphasizing Howard’s point.

The former American goalkeeper, who has capped 121 for the Star and Stripes, also emphasized that England players are “so talented” one-on-one and that Christian Pulisic and co. will have to manage their second Group B game.

“You know, Jim, I think it’s a World Cup. I think you’re playing three games. You don’t have to win them all and I think, as you can all understand, there will be certain moments that need to be managed, be it goal difference or a draw,” Howard told podcast host and former US defenseman Jim Conrad. .

Howard also admitted that Christian Pulisic and Co. will have to ‘manage’ the game on November 25

The ex-goalkeeper of Everton and Manchester United labeled England as one of the world’s best

“I think that’s okay, as long as you can get through the group. And I think the game in England, yes, it could get out of hand, given where both teams are, but it has to be managed,” he added.

The USMNT will take on Saudi Arabia in the final preparation game before the start of the World Cup in Qatar in November.

The Star and Stripes will face Wales in their first game before playing England on November 25.

England will take on Iran in their first World Cup match in Qatar. The teams have never met.