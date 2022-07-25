Tim Fehring: Melbourne teenage boy dies on Europe trip after illness dismissed as ‘homesickness’

A healthy teenager died on a school trip to Europe after teachers and doctors wrote off his illness as mainly homesick – despite often vomiting into garbage cans on the street.

Timothy Fehring, 15, a year 9 student at Blackburn High School in Melbourne, died six days after the trip on June 28, 2019.

Timothy developed an infection in his blood and lungs that unknowingly turned into sepsis, causing his body to shut down.

In the short time he was in Europe he lost five kilos, vomited repeatedly, couldn’t keep food down, was lethargic and had trouble walking around.

He had texted his parents in Ringwood North, Melbourne, saying he wanted to go home because he was feeling so unwell.

Tim was eventually taken to a doctor in a German hospital, but his symptoms were attributed to a combination of gastroenteritis, homesickness and constipation.

The group had arrived in Europe on June 23. Six days later, Tim was dead.

There were two teachers accompanying the 17 students on the field trip, one was the deputy director and the other the company manager.

Coroner Simon McGregor said staff made the “wrong guess” in treating Tim, in findings about the teen’s death released earlier this month.

Tim’s mother Barbara Fehring said her son was a happy and healthy child who couldn’t wait to go on a trip, but added that no one listened to him when he tried to tell him how unwell he was.

“Those responsible thought he was homesick, but he wasn’t. He couldn’t wait to leave, but he didn’t like to make a fuss,” she told the Daily Mail Australia.

“He was a very fit, healthy and energetic boy who was always happy and always wanted to make the people around him happy.”

The first day – Tim gets sick on June 23, right after arrival

The coroner’s report found that the 15-year-old was vomiting on the first day the group arrived in Berlin when he lay sick in a street bin while the group went for a walk.

One of the teachers thought his stomach was upset from the spicy food on the plane.

The second day, Tim woke up with stomach cramps and after not eating, he vomited at lunch and again at dinner.

Teachers initially thought he was suffering from jet lag, different food, the heat and a change in climate.

They had told his mother he was feeling ill, but suspected it was due to homesickness, the coroner’s report said.

On the third day, Tim felt even worse and began to feel like he wanted to go home.

He was taken to a pharmacy and given medicine to help his stomach, but he still had no appetite and did not eat dinner.

Day Four, June 26: Tim is taken to hospital after begging his mother to take him home

On June 26, Tim woke up early and texted his mom asking to take him home.

“He expressed his dissatisfaction with the way he was being treated and did not believe in his illness,” the coroner’s report said.

His mother Barbara spoke to one of the teachers and said that Tim needed to see a doctor.

But before being taken to the Munich Children’s Hospital, the group went on a walking tour.

Tim did parts of the tour but had to sit in the shade and was “exhausted, visibly pale and noticeably lost weight,” the coroner’s report said.

That afternoon he was seen by a doctor and ‘thoroughly examined’, which included a urine sample and a dehydration test.

“(One of the teachers) told the doctor that Tim was homesick, and the doctor confirmed that his symptoms could be related,” the coroner’s report said.

Tim was in the hospital between four and six hours and the doctor said that constipation and homesickness were probably the reason for his vomiting.

He was told to drink water and eat fruit and to start feeling better the following afternoon, the report said.

June 27, day five: Tim begs to go back to the hospital

The next day the group traveled to Austria and made another walking tour.

“Tim walked around with a ‘vomit bag’ even though he asked not to go at all,” the coroner’s report said.

He had not improved and walked slowly and looked bloated and tired. He was pale and had black circles under his eyes.

“Tim had told staff he wanted to go to the hospital, but the staff felt he was trying to avoid planned activities, such as the afternoon walk.”

Ms Fehring said she could not understand why Tim was not taken to hospital on June 27, despite telling the teachers that he was feeling so terrible.

“Actually, he had no voice, no one listened to him,” she said.

“The teachers didn’t know him, they never taught him, so they didn’t know Tim wasn’t setting things up.”

She said she and her family were “shocked” to learn that he was not taken to hospital despite asking for it.

“This kid was sick all week, he had dark circles under his eyes, he lost 5 kg, why didn’t they all know that?” said Mrs. Fehring.

On the evening of June 27, the staff decided that Tim would fly home alone as his condition had not improved.

JUNE 28: TIM’S BODY CLOSES

The next day, June 28, Tim was taken to get a doctor’s note to confirm that he was able to travel.

While he was there, Tim was not examined or tested and the doctor was told to prescribe anti-anxiety medication at the request of one of the teachers, the coroner’s report said.

The doctor also deemed Tim fit for travel, which Mrs. Fehring said was not.

While the teacher was paying for the appointment, Tim walked out of the doctor’s office, into the hallway, complaining that it was “hot and stuffy,” but moments later he was found unresponsive on the floor.

The vomit was under his clothes and his nose was bleeding, the report said.

A text message from one teacher to another in the coroner’s report read, “I need medical people. He vomited on himself. There’s blood coming out of his nose and I can’t wake him up. He’s in a trance.’

Tim received CPR before being taken by ambulance to the Vienna Center for Social Medicine, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

His pupils were in “maximum dilation” at the hospital, and a CT scan found severe brain swelling, the report said.

Ms. Fehring understands that Tim had developed sepsis and when he fell to the floor, he went into cardiac arrest.

Tim was beyond saving. His mother was on a flight back to Melbourne at the time and was only informed of her son’s death by close friends who had come to see her at the airport when she landed.

Autopsies showed that Tim had a very acute infection in his blood and lungs, which may have led to heart failure.

“In hindsight, staff erroneously ruled that Tim’s complaints were not serious enough to warrant exonerating him from the afternoon walk,” coroner McGregor said.

However, he added that there was no evidence that this was a ‘prevention option’ as staff had followed medical advice previously received.

Staff on the trip had been trained in first aid, but the coroner said they should have “seek and followed the medical advice for Tim,” “rather than limiting the medical advice sought to managing travel anxiety.”

He advised the Ministry of Education and Training to increase the ratio between staff and students on foreign trips and to reconsider the excursion policy. The department has adopted both recommendations.

Tim’s family pushes for change

Ms. Fehring said she hopes changes will be made to future school excursions by the education department.

She supports raising the teacher-student ratio and has suggested that a licensed nurse be present on every trip.

“We’re surprised Tim left us so happy and excited to leave and deteriorate so quickly in a few days,” she said.

“We don’t want this ever happening to any other child or family we have and are going through.”

Ms Fehring also said it is important for parents to FaceTime their children, and said if she could have seen him she would have realized how serious it was.

“We were just in a fog of ignorance, the teachers downplayed it and so did Tim,” she said.

Mrs. Fehring, her husband and her daughter are still struggling with the loss of Tim.

“Every day is still extremely difficult,” she said, adding that she has been unable to work since his death.

“We miss him every day and when we do family activities there is a spare seat for Tim.

“It feels like our future has been taken from all three of us, we’ve all been left broken.”

Ms. Fehring also thanked her local community who honored Tim each year on the anniversary of his death.

“Everyone who has ever met him, he has left a lasting impression,” she said.