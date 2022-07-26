Tim Fehring: Melbourne teen who died in Europe’s final texts – as Coroner pushes for change

Days before he died on a school trip to Europe, a fit and healthy teenager whom teachers thought was homesick texted his mother.

Timothy Fehring, 15, told her he had “not slept in hours” and was “always dizzy” since flying into Europe from his hometown of Melbourne.

The Blackburn High School student had unknowingly developed an infection in his blood and lungs that turned into sepsis, causing him to die six days after he landed.

Some of Tim’s last messages to his family on that fateful journey can now be revealed, as the coroner and loved ones push for major changes to school excursion policies.

Over the course of six days of the journey, Tim lost 5kg, repeatedly threw up in roadside trash cans and struggled to walk.

However, two teachers accompanying 16 students on vacation believed he was simply homesick, rather than seriously ill.

Now his family has released messages stating that not long after arriving in Berlin on June 23, Tim informed his mother, Barbara, that he was feeling unwell.

His condition was initially attributed to the spicy food he was fed on the Thai Airlines flight he was on.

“I almost threw up and am working on getting better so I can have a better time,” he texted.

In his next message, Tim said, “I’m going to sleep like a baby because it could be exhaustion.

“I haven’t slept in hours and I always feel dizzy.”

As the days wore on and the group traveled from Germany to Vienna, Tim’s condition worsened. He died in a hospital in Vienna on June 28, less than a week after leaving Australia.

In recent findings of the coronavirus crisis, coroner Simon McGregor said staff should have “obtained and followed up with medical advice on Tim’s well-being” during the excursion.

Tim was taken to the Munich Children’s Hospital on day four of the field trip and examined by a doctor.

But the doctor said that constipation and homesickness were probably the reason for his vomiting and suggested Tim drink water and eat fruit to “feel better.”

Coroner McGregor said the doctor should do a physical exam to investigate other possible reasons for Tim’s illness.

‘Dr. Schrems should have done a physical exam, including measuring blood pressure or using a stethoscope, on a first patient before writing an anxiety medication script,” the report said.

He also wrote that school staff should kept an open mind about what he was suffering from, with teachers even suggesting to the doctor it might just be homesickness.

Coroner McGregor found that the staff — two teachers, including the deputy director and company manager — had taken the “wrong judgement” in treating Tim.

He recommended an increase in the number of staff attending foreign trips and a review of the excursion policy.

The coroner outlined how increasing the staff-to-student ratio would give counselors “more flexibility” to manage the remaining students if someone got sick.

The second recommendation was that the Education Department should review its excursion policy.

Blackburn High School has since accepted the recommendations and has already increased its field trip workforce.

‘He didn’t like fuss’

Tim’s mother Barbara Fehring said her son was a happy and healthy child who couldn’t wait to go on a trip, but added that no one listened to him when he tried to tell him how unwell he was.

“Those responsible thought he was homesick, but he wasn’t. He couldn’t wait to leave, but he didn’t like to make a fuss,” she told the Daily Mail Australia.

“He was a very fit, healthy and energetic boy who was always happy and always wanted to make the people around him happy.”

According to the coroner’s report, the 15-year-old was vomiting on the first day the group arrived in Berlin.

On the second day, Tim woke up with stomach cramps and after not eating, he vomited at lunch and again at dinner.

Teachers initially thought he was suffering from jet lag, different food, the heat and a change in climate.

They had told his mother he was feeling ill, but suspected it was due to homesickness, the coroner’s report said.

On June 26, he woke up early and texted his mother asking him to take him home.

“He expressed his dissatisfaction with the way he was being treated and did not believe in his illness,” the coroner’s report said.

His mother Barbara spoke to one of the teachers and said that Tim needed to see a doctor.

He was eventually taken to the Munich Children’s Hospital after going on a walking tour where he appeared “exhausted, visibly pale and had noticeably lost weight.”

“(One of the teachers) told the doctor that Tim was homesick, and the doctor confirmed that his symptoms could be related,” the coroner’s report said.

Tim was in the hospital between four and six hours and the doctor said that constipation and homesickness were probably the reason for his vomiting.

The next day the group traveled to Austria and made another walking tour.

“Tim walked around with a ‘vomit bag’ even though he asked not to go at all,” the coroner’s report said.

He had not improved and walked slowly and looked bloated and tired. He was pale and had black circles under his eyes.

“Tim had told staff he wanted to go to the hospital, but the staff felt he was trying to avoid planned activities, such as the afternoon walk.”

Ms Fehring said she could not understand why Tim was not taken to hospital on June 27, despite telling the teachers that he was feeling so terrible.

“The teachers didn’t know him, they never taught him, so they didn’t know Tim wasn’t setting things up.”

On the evening of June 27, the staff decided that Tim would fly home alone as his condition had not improved.

The next day, June 28, Tim was taken to get a doctor’s note to confirm that he was able to travel.

While he was there, Tim was not examined or tested and the doctor was told to prescribe anti-anxiety medication at the request of one of the teachers, the coroner’s report said.

The doctor also deemed Tim fit to travel. (Mrs Fehring said he wasn’t).

While the teacher was paying for the appointment, Tim walked out of the doctor’s office, into the hallway, complaining that it was “hot and stuffy,” but moments later he was found unresponsive on the floor.

The vomit was under his clothes and his nose was bleeding, the report said.

Tim received CPR before being taken by ambulance to the Vienna Center for Social Medicine, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

His pupils were in “maximum dilation” at the hospital, and a CT scan found severe brain swelling, the report said.

Ms. Fehring understands that Tim had developed sepsis and when he fell to the floor, he went into cardiac arrest.

Tim was beyond saving. His mother was on a flight back to Melbourne at the time and was only informed of her son’s death by close friends who had come to see her at the airport when she landed.

Autopsies showed that Tim had a very acute infection in his blood and lungs, which may have led to heart failure.

Ms Fehring said she supports the coroner’s recommendations and has suggested that a registered nurse be present on every trip.

“We’re surprised Tim left us so happy and excited to leave and deteriorate so quickly in a few days,” she said.

“We don’t want this ever happening to any other child or family we have and are going through.”