Tim Cook talks inspiration, privacy, and more in a far-ranging Popular Mechanics interview

Apple’s CEO doesn’t do a lot of big interviews, so the twelve questions being asked and answered by Popular Mechanics are a treat for fans of Tim Cook. For those looking for answers from the leader of the most valuable company in the world, it’s a little more disappointing.

Unfortunately, the entire interview feels like something created by Apple’s own PR team, with softball questions leading neatly into Cook’s polished answers about the company’s greatness. There is nothing against it, and delicate but important questions, such as the many international antitrust actions Apple faces around the world, are never addressed. The subtitle is “Tim Cook discusses Apple’s vision for a more sustainable world”, but sustainability is only briefly mentioned in one answer and nothing new is revealed.

On inspiring Apple employees to do great but extremely difficult things, Cook says:

Normally you get people here to do something by telling them you’re not sure if it’s feasible. That’s the red flag for the bull, because many people don’t take “impossible” to be true here. If we convince ourselves that it is in the best interest of the user, that is a compelling force for us to solve the problem.

After reiterating his stance on the importance of privacy, Cook is asked how he handles that issue globally when laws and cultures are so different:

It is important to have values ​​because they act as a North Star. Privacy is very important to us. That same encrypted iPhone is shipped all over the world and I can’t access it anywhere in the world. It is not different by geography.

There’s only one section where Cook discusses sustainability, and that’s to remind us of previously announced milestones:

It is very important for us to make our products in an environmentally friendly way. Both the materials we use and the recyclability of the materials. We want to leave the Earth better than we found it, and that means we have some very difficult problems to solve. We are carbon neutral as a company today, but by 2030 we want to be carbon neutral for everything, including our supply chain and product use in our customers’ homes and offices, and so on. That’s a man-on-the-moon objective. Our long-term goal is not to take anything from the earth to make a product, and we’re crazy enough to think we can.

That would have been an excellent time to bring up the topic of carbon offsetting and product recycling, but unfortunately we’re not getting any follow-up. Instead, the topic moves to US production, where Cook repeats the same line we heard before. Yes, iPhones are made in China and elsewhere, but many of the components are made in the USA

The interview ends with a little look back at Steve Jobs. Perhaps the best question is the last one: “Do you think Steve would be happy with Apple today?” Cook gives an answer that sounds no less like a press release: