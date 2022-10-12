Tim Burton enjoys evening dog walk with mystery woman

He is one of the most acclaimed directors in Hollywood, winning a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Rome Film Festival last year.

And Tim Burton took time out on Wednesday to enjoy a leisurely stroll with a mysterious woman in Hampstead, London.

The filmmaker, 64, – who was dating actress Helena Bonham Carter for 13 years – looked cool and casual in a navy jacket and pants paired with a fedora hat and reflective sunglasses.

The director of the 2010 Alice in Wonderland film appeared cheerful as he enjoyed a leisurely walk with the woman and her dog.

Tim’s companion – who he was photographed with in Rome last year – showed her sense of style in a patterned shirt and comfortable trainers.

She fashioned her locks into a sleek braid and hid her gaze behind trendy sunglasses as she sauntered.

Tim has made headlines for his love life in the past, having started dating Helena Bonham Carter, 56, in 2001 after meeting on the set of Planet of the Apes.

They share two children, son Billy Ray, 18, and daughter Nell, 13.

Helena went on to star in six of Tim’s films: Big Fish, Corpse Bride, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Alice in Wonderland and Dark Shadows.

Their romance was not to be, however, when the couple announced their “amicable separation” in 2014.

Helena has previously talked about her unusual living situation with Tim when they were together.

The couple famously lived in adjacent homes in Belsize Park. Helena owned one of the houses, and Tim later bought the other one before tying the two together.

The Harry Potter actress previously confessed that the film director snores – and admitted that she is “outrageously bossy”.

But she insisted they weren’t a “crazy couple” and claimed it would have been good for their relationship to live in separate parts of a contiguous home.

She then said, “Tim does snore, and that’s part of it. We have tried many remedies that do not work. He has a deviated septum and does not want surgery.

“We see each other as much as any couple, but our relationship is strengthened by knowing we have our personal space to retreat to.”

She added in an interview with Radio Times: ‘It’s not forced intimacy. It’s been chosen, and that’s quite flattering – if you can afford it.’

The star said she was so bossy at home that film director Burton called her “the Chief.”

Tim was previously married to German artist and special effects engineer Lena Gieseke from 1987 to 1991.

Outside of feature films, Tim Burton has also focused on music videos, television series, short films and advertisements.

