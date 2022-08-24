Tim and Anna Robards reduce price for their Rose Bay home by $1MILLION

<!–

Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich have slashed the price of their Rose Bay apartment in Sydney after failing to find a buyer for the property.

The couple had put the house on the market in December, with an asking price of $3.45 million.

But after failing to find a buyer for the property, Tim and Anna lowered the price to $2.6 million ahead of the September 15 auction. realestate.com.au reported.

The boutique apartment is located in a block of six, just steps from the Rose Bay Wharf and dining options.

The three bedroom property has spectacular views of the harbor and features an open-plan kitchen and dining area, which opens onto a balcony.

The marble kitchen is equipped with luxury appliances including a Smeg gas hob and an integrated fridge/freezer combination.

The property also has wooden floors in the living areas and high quality carpet in the three bedrooms.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia in December, Tim admitted that the sale of the Rose Bay apartment was bittersweet.

“We’re not in a rush to sell, but we’ll see if the market wants it for what we want to sell. We love the area so it will be difficult to move,” he said.

It comes after Tim and Anna sold their three-bedroom townhouse in Murarrie, Queensland, for $730,000 last November.

A month later, they sold their four-bedroom Richlands mansion for $450,000, making the Aspley mansion their last property in Brisbane.

The couple, who shares daughter Elle, have made Sydney their regular base in recent years.