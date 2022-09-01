Tim and Anna Heinrich sell their Rose Bay apartment to Danny Weidler

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bachelor stars Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich have sold their three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Sydney’s Rose Bay.

The property was bought by Channel Nine sports reporter and commentator Danny Weidler realestate.com.au.

The deal was finalized Wednesday afternoon and while the sale price has not been disclosed, it is believed to be above the $2.6 million guideline.

Bachelor stars Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich (pictured in June) have sold their three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Sydney’s Rose Bay

Tim, 39, and Anna, 35, were recently forced to lower the asking price after failing to find a buyer.

The couple, who met on The Bachelor Australia in 2013, had initially put the house on the market in December with an asking price of $3.45 million.

But after failing to land a buyer, they lowered the price to $2.6 million and held an auction for September 15.

The property was bought by Channel Nine sports reporter and commentator Danny Weidler

The boutique apartment is located in a block of six, just a short walk from the Rose Bay Wharf and local restaurants.

The open plan kitchen and dining room open out onto a balcony with spectacular harbor views.

The marble kitchen is equipped with luxury appliances, including a Smeg gas hob and an integrated fridge-freezer combination.

Tim, 39, and Anna, 35, were recently forced to lower the asking price from $3.45 million to $2.6 million after failing to find a buyer. (Photo: the living room)

The open-plan kitchen and dining room open onto a balcony overlooking the harbour

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia in December, chiropractor Tim admitted the sale of the Rose Bay apartment was bittersweet.

“We’re not in a rush to sell, but we’ll see if the market wants it for what we want to sell. We love the area so it will be difficult to move,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tim and his attorney wife just spent nearly $6 million on a recently renovated five-bedroom house in nearby Dover Heights.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia in December, Tim admitted that the sale of the Rose Bay apartment was bittersweet. (Pictured: The backyard and pool)