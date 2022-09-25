Tim Allen details working with daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, 13, on Disney+’s The Santa Clauses

Tim Allen opens up about working with his daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick on the Disney+ miniseries Santa Claus.

The 69-year-old actor talks Weekly entertainment Sunday talked about working with Elizabeth as she makes her acting debut as one of Santa’s children with Mrs. Claus (Elizabeth Mitchell) alongside Austin Kane.

Opening up about the natural chemistry of the collaboration, Allen said: ‘My daughter is playing my daughter in the film.

The latest: Tim Allen, 69, opens up about working with his daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, 13, on the Disney+ miniseries Santa Claus. They were snapped in Anaheim, California earlier this month

“Røkken kept coming back to me, ‘Has she ever done this before?'” he said. And I said, “No.” But she’s been reading scripts with me all the time. We got to play all the time as comedian. I’m that way around the house. She’s able to take a line, make it her own, add value to it and be honest about it. And it was a great experience.’

Allen said his daughter made a positive impression on casting directors and was given an expanded role in the film.

“It’s hard to believe, but it had very little to do with me,” Allen said. ‘I wanted to cast my youngest daughter as an elf just so she could see herself in a movie. But while she read for it, she read so well that they said, “We’d like to read her for more of a part.” I said, ‘Whatever you want to do. I want nothing to do with it’.

He continued: ‘I don’t want to pitch my daughter for a role in the film. But she ended up moving up in the high ranks. They loved how she read, loved it so much because she’s playing a 13-year-old girl, and she’s 13. They ended up casting her as Santa’s daughter. It was a surprise, but it turned out to be the most amazing experience.’

Allen played the role of Santa Claus/Scott Calvin in three films from 1994-2006

Allen described the mystique that entered the famous character.

“When I walked on set for the first time in full regalia, everyone went very quiet, both adults and children,” Allen shared. ‘When I show up dressed in the full suit and everything else, there are big smiles on people’s faces. Small children are quiet. I had completely forgotten that. It feels like Santa Claus is in the room.’

The upcoming miniseries will describe Scott and his family moving from the North Pole to Chicago.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but she doesn’t want to go,” he said. So I tell her, “Being scared is okay as long as we can be scared together.” Even when I say the line, I get a little choked up. I just looked at her.

‘One of my photographer friends was shooting and said it was tear-jerking to watch. I said, “Well, I’m looking at my child.” And she literally showed what I learned from Pat Richardson on Home Improvement: Real actors can really express real emotions. She did it to me there and I responded to it and it was an amazing moment. I’ll never forget it.’

Santa Claus debuts a few new episodes on Disney+ on November 16.