Tilda Swinton wows in a dramatic black gown at the Saint Omer premiere at the Venice Film Festival

She unveiled her dramatic new yellow crop on Tuesday.

And Tilda Swinton continued to display her striking locks as she donned a dramatic black gown at the premiere of Saint Omer at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

The actress, 61, looked effortlessly chic in the flowing gown as she joined a slew of stars on the red carpet.

The fashion forward dress boasted a high neck and long open sleeves fastened to silver bracelets and blowing in the wind.

Slipping her feet into stylish metal strappy boots, the Oscar winner caused a storm on the red carpet.

By setting aside her freshly dyed hair, the actress opted for a simple makeup look and added a pop of color with a bright red lip.

The French film is inspired by a true story of a mother who killed her baby by leaving her on the beach.

The official synopsis reads: ‘The court of Sint-Omaars. Young novelist Rama attends the trial of Laurence Coly, a young woman accused of murdering her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the high tide on a beach in northern France.

“But as the trial progresses, the accused’s words and testimony will shake Rama’s beliefs and question our own judgment.”

Director Alice Diop said: ‘In June 2016 I attended the trial of a woman who killed her daughter by dropping her off at high tide on a beach in France’.

‘I imagined that she wanted to present her to the ‘sea’, a more powerful ‘mother’ than she could be. Inspired by a true story, but fed by an imagination that evoked mythological figures.’

‘I wrote this film: the story of a young novelist who attends the trial of an infanticide mother with the aim of writing a contemporary version of the Medea myth’.

“But nothing will happen as she planned. The accused’s opacity will keep her returning to her own ambiguity about motherhood. It’s a film I wanted to make to explore the unspeakable mystery of mothers.

It attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

Julianne Moore chairs this year’s jury, a role in which the star will see the event’s highest honor, the Golden Lion for Best Picture, as well as other official gongs during the festival.

Other judges this year include Argentine director Mariano Cohn, British author Kazuo Ishiguro and Iranian actress Leila Hatami.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the line-up, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing established filmmakers with directors seeking confirmation and especially talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push your gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”’