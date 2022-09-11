Tilda Swinton looks elegant in an all-black ensemble at the Toronto Film Festival

<!–

Tilda Swinton looked the epitome of elegance on Sunday at the Variety Studio event on day three of the Toronto Film Festival.

The actress showed off her style credentials in an all-black ensemble as she stood in front of photographers at the star-studded event.

The 61-year-old exuded sophistication in the understated look – after unveiling her dramatic new yellow crop on Tuesday.

Sophisticated: Tilda Swinton looked at the epitome of elegance at Variety Studios on day three of the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday

The leather skirt and fitted blazer were the perfect match for her striking nighttime locks as she kept her accessories to a minimum.

She accentuated her striking features with a light layer of makeup and completed the look with a pink lip.

She was joined by British screenwriter Joanna Hogg, director of her latest film The Eternal Daughter.

Friendship: Combining business with pleasure – the good friends held hands on the red carpet as they posed for waiting photographers while promoting their new project

Wow! Tilda debuted neon yellow hair on Tuesday at the photocall for her new film The Eternal Daughter at the 79th Venice International Film Festival (pictured right in June)

Combining business with pleasure – the good friends held hands on the red carpet as they posed for waiting photographers while promoting their new project.

It’s been a busy week for the award-winning actress as she graced the red carpet earlier this week to promote her new film at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The film also stars Joseph Mydell and Carly-Sophia Davies in untitled roles. Its trailer has not yet been released.

Exciting: The Eternal Daughter is directed by Joanna Hogg and stars Tilda (pictured), Joseph Mydell and Carly-Sophia Davies in untitled roles. The trailer hasn’t been released yet

The IMDb description reads: ‘In this ghost story by acclaimed filmmaker Joanna Hogg, a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother must face long-buried secrets when they return to their former childhood home, a once grand mansion that nearly becomes an empty hotel. full of mystery.’

Oscar winner Laura Poitras’ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed walked away with top honors at the festival.

The film is a portrait of Nan Goldin, the 68-year-old photographer who was prescribed Oxycontin, quickly became addicted to it, recovered with a replacement drug, and then devoted her energies to holding the Sackler family to account.

Loving Life: Also at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday was Andrew Scott, who attended the premiere of Catherine Called Birdy