Tilda Swinton looks chic in a white suit at the premiere of her new film The Eternal Daughter

Tilda Swinton looks chic in a white pantsuit and a printed blouse as she attends the premiere of her new movie The Eternal Daughter in Los Angeles

Published: 13:03, 15 October 2022 | Updated: 13:05, 15 October 2022

Tilda Swinton put on a very chic display when she attended the premiere of her new film The Eternal Daughter in Los Angeles on Friday.

The actress, 61, who stars as Julie Hart in the ghost story, opted for an elegant white blazer with matching wide-leg pants.

She layered a satin blouse with a quirky print underneath and increased her length with a pair of suede heels.

Tilda swept back her iconic platinum blonde bobbed hair and styled her bangs with a hint of wave.

She completed her look with a very subtle foundation and a hint of berry lipstick to enhance her flawless complexion.

The Eternal Daughter follows a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother, who must face long-buried secrets when they return to their former childhood home.

Their house, a once grand mansion, has become an almost empty hotel full of mystery.

The film also features Joseph Mydell, Carly-Sophia Davies and Alfie Sankey-Green in supporting roles.

It comes as Tilda spoke about her iconic career during an Evening With Tilda Swinton panel at the New York Film Festival.

She also posed on the red carpet with Lincoln Center’s President of Film Lesli Klainberg and Lincoln Center’s Film Society Director Kris Heinzelman at the event.

Swinton stepped out wearing a plain white shirt tucked into black wide-leg pants for the event.

Her short blond hair was swept to the right as she wore a pair of rings.

The discussion led to the NYFF screening of her new film The Eternal Daughter, which reunited her with The Souvenir writer-director Joanna Hogg.

The film had its world premiere at the prestigious Venice Film Festival in September, followed in recent weeks by screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Zurich Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival.

The Eternal Daughter will next be screened at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles, although no theatrical release date has been set at this time.

A24 acquired the film for distribution in January 2021, shortly after secret production in Wales.

