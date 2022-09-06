Tilda Swinton debuts dramatic neon yellow hair during Venice Film Festival

<!–

Tilda Swinton debuted a head of neon yellow hair on Tuesday at the photocall for her new film The Eternal Daughter at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The actress, 61, looked trendy in an oversized blue shirt with white stripes, which she paired with a pair of baggy red track pants.

Showing off her dramatic new look, she posed for photographers with one hand in her pocket and adorned with a cherry-beaded necklace.

The Beach star later changed into a large white shirt and contrasting black trousers while modeling for portrait shots at the festival.

The Eternal Daughter is directed by Joanna Hogg and stars Tilda, Joseph Mydell and Carly-Sophia Davies in untitled roles.

The IMDb description reads: ‘In this ghost story by acclaimed filmmaker Joanna Hogg, a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother must face long-buried secrets when they return to their former childhood home, a once grand mansion that nearly becomes an empty hotel. full of mystery.’

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

It attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

Julianne Moore chairs this year’s jury, a role in which the star will see the event’s highest honor, the Golden Lion for Best Picture, as well as other official gongs during the festival.

Other judges this year include Argentine director Mariano Cohn, British author Kazuo Ishiguro and Iranian actress Leila Hatami.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the lineup, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing well-known filmmakers with directors seeking confirmation and especially talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push your gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”’