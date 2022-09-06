Tilda Swinton dazzles in a sparkly lilac gown and bold yellow hair at The Eternal Daughter premiere

<!–

Earlier in the day, she revealed her dramatic new yellow crop.

And Tilda Swinton continued to display her striking locks as she donned a dazzling lilac gown for the premiere of The Eternal Daughter at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday.

The actress, 61, wowed in a striking Haider Ackermann gown as she joined a slew of stars on the red carpet.

Astonishing: Tilda Swinton continued to flaunt her striking locks as she donned a dazzling lilac gown on Tuesday for the premiere of The Eternal Daughter at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday

Tilda flaunted her slender physique in a gorgeous light purple dress adorned with silver sequins as she graced the red carpet for the movie event.

The dress featured a fitted front, high neck and long sleeves that flowed into a fishtail skirt as she posed solo on the red carpet.

The screen star continued to show off her bold yellow hair which she first revealed at the film’s photo call that morning.

Stunner: The actress wowed in a striking Haider Ackermann gown as she joined a slew of stars on the red carpet

Unbelievable: Tilda slipped her slender physique in a gorgeous light purple dress adorned with silver sequins as she graced the red carpet for the movie event

Hard to miss! The dress featured a fitted front, high neck and long sleeves that flowed into a fishtail skirt as she posed solo on the red carpet

The Eternal Daughter is directed by Joanna Hogg and stars Tilda, Joseph Mydell and Carly-Sophia Davies in untitled roles.

The film’s description reads: ‘In this ghost story by acclaimed filmmaker Joanna Hogg, a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother must confront long-buried secrets when they return to their former childhood home, a once grand mansion that has become an almost empty hotel full of mystery.’

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

That’s a new look! The screen star continued to show off her bold yellow hair which she first revealed at the film’s photo call that morning

A vision: Tilda was hard to miss in her sparkly light purple dress which she paired with matching pearly white heels

Grand arrival: The star was a show-stopping display in the form-fitting purple dress as she graced the red carpet for the film’s premiere

Raising a storm! Tilda saw coming for the premiere with her co-star Carly-Sophia Davies

Set it up! The star also posed next to a Lexus car before walking the red carpet

That’s a new look! Tilda cut a glamorous figure in her gorgeous purple dress

It attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

Julianne Moore chairs this year’s jury, a role in which the star will see the event’s highest honor, the Golden Lion for Best Picture, as well as other official gongs during the festival.

Other judges this year include Argentine director Mariano Cohn, British author Kazuo Ishiguro and Iranian actress Leila Hatami.

Speaking of the lineup, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing well-known filmmakers with directors seeking confirmation and especially talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.

“But what still prevails is the feeling that “Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to see beyond your view.” the horizon of the present.”’