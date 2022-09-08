Tilda Swinton, 61, makes a rare appearance with long-term partner Sandro Kopp, 44

Tilda Swinton made a rare public appearance with her longtime partner, Sandro Kopp, at the Venice International Film Festival on Thursday.

The actress, 61, was seen enjoying a taxi ride with 44-year-old Sandro and blowing kisses to adoring fans.

The couple, who have a 17-year age difference, have been dating since appearing in the 2004 film The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Get out: Tilda Swinton cut a stylish figure and blew kisses to fans as she and partner Sandro Kopp enjoyed another day at the Venice International Film Festival on Thursday

Tilda looked stylish in a navy blue velvet trouser suit.

The actress paired the look with a pink shirt and covered her bright locks with a beige cap.

She wore beige sunglasses, white sneakers and gold statement jewelry.

Sandro, who is an actor, kept it casual in a navy blue T-shirt and sunglasses.

Doing her thing: The actress, 61, was seen enjoying a taxi ride with Sandro and blowing kisses to adoring fans

Looks like the Hollywood star every inch: Tilda looked stylish in a navy blue velvet trouser suit

Tilda appeared in good spirits as she stepped out with her partner, blowing kisses and waving to fans.

Sandro is a talented artist who paints via the Internet messaging service Skype, as a way to bring the 19th century art of portrait painting into the Internet age.

They met on the set of The Chronicles Of Narnia in 2004 when Tilda played the White Witch and Sandro was a centaur.

Tilda and Sandro live together in Nairn, Scotland, and the artist moves into the house she shared with her ex-playwright, John Byrne.

She previously insisted she still has a good friendship with her ex, with whom she shares daughter Honor, 24, and son Xavier, 23.

Tilda also said that Sandro and John also have a good friendship.

“It’s all pretty boring actually,” she said.

Met on set: They met on the set of The Chronicles Of Narnia in 2004 when Tilda played the White Witch and Sandro was a centaur

‘The father of my children’ [playwright John Byrne] and i are good friends and i have a very happy other relationship now. And we are all very good friends. It’s a very happy situation. Life doesn’t have to be complicated.’

She added: “You just have to have compassion for yourself and stop blaming yourself when things get complicated.”

On Tuesday, Tilda shone in a lilac dress at the premiere of her new film, The Eternal Daughter, at the Venice Film Festival.

The actress wowed in a striking Haider Ackermann gown as she joined a slew of stars on the red carpet.

Busy lady: Tilda appeared cheerful as she stepped out with her partner, blowing kisses and waving to fans

Her dress featured a fitted front, high neck and long sleeves that flowed into a fishtail skirt as she posed solo on the red carpet.

The screen star continued to show off her bold yellow hair which she first revealed at the film’s photo call that morning.

The Eternal Daughter is directed by Joanna Hogg and stars Tilda, Joseph Mydell and Carly-Sophia Davies in untitled roles.

The film’s description reads: ‘In this ghost story by acclaimed filmmaker Joanna Hogg, a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother must confront long-buried secrets when they return to their former childhood home, a once grand mansion that has become an almost empty hotel full of mystery.’

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.