TikTok’s trend glorifies sunburn and makes cancer survivors mad: solarium

A dangerous online trend has emerged that glorifies the use of tanning beds years after they were banned in commercial buildings due to links to skin cancer.

Melanoma survivor Courtney Mangan and cancer experts there are ‘nothing sexy’ seductive TikTok clips of people flaunting ‘healthy-looking’ sunscreen.

Experts say young women and men regularly post about using tanning beds to get the ideal look – without realizing the dangers.

After a decade of campaigning led by leading cancer organizations, commercial tanning beds were banned in Australia in 2015.

But owning a solarium at home is not illegal and beauty influencers online have contributed to an interest in private use of tanning beds as part of a personalized beauty regimen.

Australia has the highest melanoma rates in the world, with one person diagnosed every 30 minutes and dying every six hours.

Ms Mangan, who survived a seven-year battle with deadly skin cancer after finding a birthmark on her shoulder, compared tanning beds to smoking, A current situation reported.

“That vanity of people … wanting that sexy, healthy-looking tan is not healthy at all and it’s something we need to think about, like smoking, smoking kills, just like tanning,” Ms Mangan said.

“It’s scary to think that people now prioritize their vanity when, believe me, the scars you get from it, or a corpse, [there’s] there’s nothing sexy about that.’

Ms Mangan said her ‘aggressive’ skin cancer had come back three times in seven years.

Dr. Brisbane dermatologist Eshini Perera said using a private solarium is “unregulated” and dangerous.

Australians under the age of 35 ‘up to 75 percent increase’ in the chance of developing melanoma when people are exposed to a tanning bed.

According to the Melanoma Institute of Australia, it is the most common cancer in Australians aged 20 to 39.

In total, an estimated 1300 Australians will die from melanoma each year.

The Melanoma Institute of Australia called for tanning beds to be banned for personal use.

The organization is also partnering with TikTok for a campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of personal tanning beds.

Melanoma is the second most common cancer in Australian men after prostate cancer and the third most common in women.