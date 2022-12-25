TikTokers take on Primark: shoppers who relied on the ‘sneaky’ price hikes of cheap clothing stores

Concerned TikTokers have slashed Primark’s prices in recent times, as they feel that the once most affordable store in Britain’s cities can now be found on the high street like ‘any other’.

The multinational fast fashion retailer announced in April that it had ‘no choice’ due to inflation but to raise prices for a selection of this season’s range.

But some TikTokers who have relied on the brand for ‘affordable’ clothing feel Primark has ‘missed the mark’ by going too far with its price hikes – and risks losing its cheap reputation.

It’s because families face skyrocketing bills for groceries, energy and fuel, with inflation driving up the prices of everyday items like clothing and household goods.

The store sparked outrage in September when shoppers claimed the retailer was making “sneaky” price changes by stripping off the original prices and sticking a new price on the bottom of the label.

Others claimed that some items had no price tag at all, meaning they had to find out the cost at the checkout.

A TikToker, twenty-one-year-old Lincoln graduate student Lilly Whitfield shared a video describing her horror when she was charged £44 for two pairs of polyester trousers.

Speaking about recent prices at Primark, Ms Whitfield, pictured, said: ‘It’s actually quite scary to see Primark prices have risen so much’

In the video, which has been viewed more than a million times on TikTok, Ms Whitfield, who goes by the TikTok username @lileviex, held up the items and said: ‘I’m sorry, but since when did Primark get so expensive?

“I walk in and see these pants… I don’t even think about it, I just grab the black and then the beige.

‘Tell me why when I get to the register it says 44 pounds, please? £44 for two pairs of Primark trousers?

‘I’m pretty sure in 2015 those would have been about £5 each. This cost-of-living guy is just going too far.”

Speaking to MailOnline, Ms Whitfield said: ‘Primark in the UK is known for being great for cheap clothes and things like that. I feel like they missed the mark because they had such a predominant image that they were affordable and they made so much money.

“They certainly run the risk of getting a little lost and blending into the background of all the other stores.

‘I was shocked. £22 for a pair of pants that are literally polyester is just crazy. It just doesn’t have to be that expensive.

‘I remember going to Primark as a youngster to get my holiday shop. I would go in and out with a few bags for less than £50.

Twenty-one-year-old TikToker Lilly Whitfield from Lincoln posted a video to share her outrage at being charged over £44 for two pairs of Primark trousers. Pictured: Trousers in Primark for £20 each

“Just to go in and see that they’ve raised the prices so much — but the quality doesn’t really seem to reflect the price increase either — is why I returned the pants I bought.”

Ms Whitfield, who has so far amassed more than 32,000 followers on her fashion TikTok account, added: ‘I’m very aware of the cost of living going on – you see it everywhere.

“But to see Primark go up in price so much is actually quite scary.

“Look where Topshop went – they were bought by ASOS which is really sad.”

Meanwhile, another angry TikToker with the username @holymorridge posted a video sharing her concern about the new price of a three-string set in Primark.

She was viewed 1.6 million times and said in the video, “I’m panicking and shaking. I just went to Primark looking for my thongs.

A TikToker with the username @holymorridge posted a video sharing her outrage at the new price of a pack of Primark underwear

‘I looked at a pack of three – it’s now £4. I can’t believe it.

“I know there is a crisis in the cost of living, but I am currently dealing with the crisis in the thong department. It took me by surprise.’

Reactions to the video indicate that other shoppers are similarly frustrated by the fast fashion retailer’s rising prices. One user wrote: ‘Primark needs to REMEMBER who they are.’

Another wrote: “I work there and I will tell you now I am shocked when I scan things and realize how much it has increased compared to a few months ago.”

Another recent video from @sumaiyahazam showing off new items at Primark has the caption: ‘Upped their game but also their prices.’

Another TikTok user, @erinvlogz, posted a video sharing her recent in-store purchases with the caption “PRIMARK STOOP THE PRICE RISE!”

‘Two pair of these loads…20 buff each! I remember that motherfucker was a fiver,” she said.

Meanwhile, comments to a TikTok video discussing new festive items in store show Primark shoppers confused about the cost of a £25 Christmas shirt.

Someone wrote: ‘That moment when you realize you can’t even afford Primark anymore.’

Another said: ‘What happened to the Primark tops? I remember they were £2.50.’

A TikTok mom took to the social media app to share she couldn’t handle it after discovering recent Primark prices.

In the video she said: ‘Can we please talk about how expensive Primark is getting?

‘Since when did Primark become so expensive? I know the cost of living is extremely high right now, but I need Primark to lower their prices a bit because I can’t even handle it.’

Primark employees have also expressed outrage at the retailer’s recent price hikes, saying they have noticed significant increases in store.

Nineteen-year-old Erin Rymes, who recently left Primark, told MailOnline: “Women’s leggings used to be £2.50 and I think they went up to £4.50, and socks which used to be £2.50 went up to £3.50.

‘Some shoes were £20+ and the best priced winter coat I saw was £50! Which is crazy for Primark, maybe £30, but not £50!

‘It’s clearly noticeable! I’ve seen TikToks showcasing new items in recent days and there’s a tiny crystal top on sale for £25!

People on TikTok have expressed their outrage at recent price hikes by the fast fashion retailer, commenting on a video: ‘That moment when you realize you can’t even afford Primark anymore’

‘A few years ago it probably would have been £10 or £15! It’s crazy. But then… the cost of living is insane and everything else goes up.”

Speaking of the ‘sneaky’ allegations of price increases – when Primark was accused of trying to raise their prices without shoppers noticing – Ms Rymes said: ‘We had to take the old price tags off and put the new price back on with a white sticker.

“If we didn’t know the new price or if there weren’t enough staff to re-price, some items were left without a price.

“I personally have not had any angry customers. I think some people said it was misleading for something to be the wrong price… but otherwise, no, I don’t think so.’

An engaged TikToker, with the account name @lisa_nellie_dottie, explained how she picked out two items in Primark but was charged more than the label when she got to the checkout.

The store sparked outrage in September when shoppers said the retailer was making “sneaky” price changes by stripping down the original prices and sticking a new price on the bottom of the label

In the video, which has been viewed more than 2.4 million times, she said: “We just got to Primark and I bought a pair of black leather trousers for £10 and a pair of pajamas for £12. At the checkout it came to £ £12 for the shorts and £13 for the pajamas.

‘If you notice at Primark that they’ve torn off all the small tags on everything, it’s because most items have gained about £2 more.

“So make sure you check the prices when you get to the checkout, because you’re basically paying more than you should be.”

A Primark spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘We are committed to providing the very best value on the high street, something we know is more important than ever to our customers.

“We announced in April that due to cost increases we have no choice but to raise prices on a selection of this season’s ranges.

“Customers may have noticed that in the form of new price stickers. This is because some of our new stock had already left our suppliers’ factories when the decision was made, so these were updated in store.”