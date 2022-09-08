TikToker slams plane crew after filming them posing for photographs on ENGINE

A passenger beat up the crew of a plane after she caught them posing for a photo shoot on the tarmac while her flight was delayed three hours.

Airport staff were arrested on Tuesday by a woman sitting in a terminal waiting for her Air Canada flight to board.

TikTok user @sugywitdahoodie filmed the staff through a window overlooking the runway as they took photos around the plane.

“Everyone on our flight is wondering why we’re more than 3 hours delayed,” reads a caption accompanying the video — which has been viewed more than 300,000 times. “The flight attendants have a literal photo shoot outside, IN THE PLANE.”

The footage showed a flight attendant sitting on the plane’s engine while baggage handlers wearing high-visibility clothing took their photo.

The airline employee – dressed in a typical flight attendant uniform – seemed to enjoy the attention, striking poses for the cameras.

At the same time, other flight attendants were able to take selfies on the tarmac, while the plane remained stationary. The woman who was filming turned the camera around to show dozens of other passengers impatiently waiting to board.

TikTok users who commented on the video were divided over the staff antics, while others shared their own stories of delays in flying AirCanada.

“My Air Canada flight was delayed by 2 hours because the crew left their hotel late and got stuck in traffic,” someone wrote under @sugywitdahoodie’s video.

Another suggested that staff “quietly stopped” – an increasingly popular phrase that describes employees doing as little as possible at work.

However, some jumped into the defense of the airline’s employees.

“Not so fun fact: flight attendants don’t get paid on the ground, boarding, delays, at the airport, etc., so they might as well do a photo shoot,” said one. Another added: “To be honest, they’re probably waiting and trying to pass the time, just like you.”

“They don’t get paid until those doors close, so at least let them have fun – they have something to do while they wait,” said a third.

The summer travel season ended on a busy note as more than 8.7 million people passed through security in the past four days, surpassing the Labor Day weekend of 2019. That’s a first for a holiday weekend, the Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday. The busiest day was Friday, when TSA screened 2.48 million travelers.

However, thousands of passengers across the country faced delays at airports, which have seen chaos this summer. On Saturday alone, more than 3,600 flights were delayed in or out of the United States and 145 were cancelled.

It was not immediately clear whether the crew in the footage was the same person who would have flown with the passenger who had videotaped them or whether they were Air Canada employees.

MailOnline has contacted the airline for comment.