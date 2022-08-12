TikToker shares ‘warning signs’ that you’re about to get fired including running out of soap

A woman has revealed several secret ways she predicted her company would face layoffs months in advance — including employee freezes, odd behavior and budget cuts, and shared them in a viral TikTok video

Eve, known as @adminandeve on TikTok, from New York, knew just months before her company announced she would be fired and shared the “warning signs” in a viral video.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 112,000 times, she shared with her 112,000 followers how to spot the signs, prompting many viewers to share their own advice in the comment section.

She kicked off her video by noting that she’d already gone through two series of corporate layoffs and while she got through the first two unscathed, she added that she wouldn’t be as “lucky” this time around.

Eve, who works in technology, added that she predicted that her company would lay off employees “tomorrow”.

“How did I know that my company would go through layoffs two months after the announced layoffs?

“And how can you look at these warning signs and see the letters on the wall too. Let’s get started,’ she said.

Eve compiled a list of four indications that a company is firing employees and told her followers how to “see the writing on the wall.”

She started by pointing out that a change in executive behavior could mean a layoff was imminent.

“Executive and senior leadership, even your managers, will start acting a little weird.”

“Maybe they’ll stop interacting with the team in a way they normally would, or maybe they’ll start focusing on random things…like, they’ll ask specific questions about budgets,” Eve said.

The New Yorker added that when senior management starts asking about the budget, you know there are budget problems.

Eve said scrapping “big-dollar projects” like office renovations or projects they were “excited” about months earlier is another telltale sign that a company is about to lay off its employees.

She added: “[Companies] do this to save money.’

Next on her list was staff freezing.

Eve added that her company was halting hiring for new positions or instituting a “freeze freeze.”

Eve, who works in tech, noted budget cuts, staff freezes, unsolicited feedback and ‘funny’ behavior from senior leadership as ‘warning sings’

Her followers told others to watch out when managers ask for your passwords, tell you to take PTO, and when the company’s soap runs out

Now the New Yorker is taking her followers on her job search and sharing the “red flags” of jobs; Eve shared two ‘red flags’ including working at night and remote working requirements

The first sign her followers are advising others to pay attention to was when managers asked for your passwords

They added executives telling you to take the PTO is another telltale sign

Finally, a user shared when the company’s soap ran out, a round of layoffs are not far off.

She noted that the tech startup company she worked for “froze every open role except executive leadership.”

A delay or freeze in hiring could mean a company is trying to cut costs and is another warning sign of future layoffs.

Once a company has spared everything by issuing a hiring freeze, there will most likely be layoffs.

Eve added that employees who are about to be fired may also receive feedback they are not used to about their job performance.

“This could be to build a case to put you on the chopping block. Because they can’t name performance issues if there aren’t any,” Eve concluded.

Eve seemed to be spot on about the upcoming round of layoffs when she shared a follow-up video revealing she’d been fired via email.

In addition, while reading the email that gave her the bad news, Eve said she couldn’t access her company email and had to request access again to read the email.

And it seems Eve isn’t the only one with her recent job loss.

According to fired.fyia website that tracks the number of layoffs in the tech industry, more than 68,400 tech workers have lost their jobs this year.

Some of the biggest names in the tech sector have announced freezes and layoffs Forbesincluding Google, which initially announced it would delay hiring for the remainder of 2022, then announced a two-week hiring break in July.

Other companies include Netflix, which laid off 150 employees in May and another 300 in June, and Twitter, which began canceling job openings in May and then laid off 30 percent of its talent acquisition employees in July.

LinkedIn’s latest workforce report found that several industries experienced an increase in employee numbers in June, while technology hiring fell 9.1 percent.

After her job loss, Eve now takes her followers on her job search, even sharing company red flags.

While showing job openings on LinkedIn, the New Yorker noted some red flags of job openings, including evening and weekend work, a high-speed Internet connection, and an uninterrupted location to take work calls for remote work.

And Eve isn’t the only one to notice the “writing on the wall,” many of her followers took to her comments section to share their own experiences of company layoffs.

One user said: ‘Big sign: Soap is running out in the bathrooms. They stop paying suppliers first. Been through 2 and the soap is a red flag.’

“Mine was they stopped providing free coffee and gummy bears Lmaooo,” one user added.

Another commented, “The biggest warning sign for me in hindsight was that they asked us to make sure we had all of our passwords/subscriptions in a master list.”

“My brother just got fired, but they didn’t tell him. He found out by watching the news,” says another user.

Another user added: ‘Same here! I first found out on the news that my company was going bankrupt! Then my boss calls me to pick up my check and cash it before 2pm, lol it was wild.’

‘Exec here. When they cite performance issues, they cloud the water to make themselves feel better. Dismissals are conditions for no reason,” says another user.