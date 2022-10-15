TikToker shares hilarious 30th anniversary cake fail

After sharing a TikTok video, thousands were left in hysterics over the ‘cake bug’

A TikToker has left the internet in stitches after sharing a video of the cake she received for her mum and dad’s 30th wedding anniversary.

Megan wanted a delicious sponge cake in the shape of a ’30s with icing on top and decorations, but instead she received a cake that looked almost nothing like what she had in mind.

In a now viral video the Irish nurse shared a picture of what she wanted versus what she received – and thousands were left in disbelief.

It’s fair to say she was less than impressed with the ‘failed’ attempt at what is considered a ‘simple’ request.

Expectation: Megan wanted a beautiful sponge cake in the shape of a ’30s with icing on top and decorations for her parents’ anniversary

The reality: But instead, she received a cake that barely resembled what she had in mind

Instead of looking like the number ’30’, the ‘3’ looks like a sideways ‘m’ and the ‘0’ doesn’t even have a hole in the middle.

The baker also decided to place the frosting on the edge of the cake with little white edible roses.

In the caption of the video, Megan also used the hashtags ‘cake fail’, ‘go wrong’ and ‘funny’.

Within a week, the short clip amassed more than 1.8 million views, and thousands could not believe their eyes.

‘No way! I would ask for my money back,’ one person wrote with several laughing emojis.

‘How can they be wrong?! It’s one of the simpler designs, another person said.

“I wanted to cry for 40 nights and 40 days,” wrote a third with a laugh, another added: “Looks like it was a small ‘m’ and they kind of patched up the holes in the bows to try and get it to look like a 3.’

One baker said: ‘As a cake maker, I die from this.’