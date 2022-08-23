TikToker shares her experience with racism in China

Bans on entry to public places, racist remarks and death threats: For many foreigners in China, xenophobia is a growing phenomenon during the pandemic. For a foreigner who is also a colored person, the situation can be particularly bad. Our Observer, a student in Shanghai from the US, told the FRANCE 24 Observers team about her experience as a target of discrimination.

In early 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, China was accused of: impose racist restrictions on the African expatriate community.

More than two years have passed and while the world has gradually learned to adapt to Covid-19, foreigners and people of color (POC) in China still experience xenophobia and racism.

‘I haven’t been out in the past few days’

In late August, a POC student from New York University in Shanghai posted a series of viral TikTok videos containing racist comments she received from Chinese internet users.

After uploading a video of her dance on her TikTok, she was shocked to read all the racist insults in the comments.

Screenshots of racist comments below Yuqian’s dance video. One can see the degrading pictures referring to black people. © TikTok/@elmodrums

The FRANCE 24 Observers team spoke to Yuqian, the TikToker who posted these videos.

I literally got thousands of harmful messages telling me to kill myself, tell me to go to Africa and cut my hands off, that sort of thing. If something is this viral, when I go out, someone can definitely recognize me because I’m tall, dark skinned and always very colorful hair. So I am concerned about my safety. I haven’t been outside for the past few days.

Some Internet users even sent Yuqian messages with the N word.

Screenshots of messages to Yuqian. The left one writes “black”, followed by chimpanzee emojis. On the right it says: “I will send you to Africa and cut off both your hands.” © Instagram/@elmodrums

In fact, anti-black racism is nothing new on Chinese social media. A project researching anti-black sentiments on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, showed that words associated with violence, invasion, and barbarity were often used in topics associated with black people.

The situation worsened during the pandemic, especially as the black community in China was blamed for spreading the virus.

‘I was kicked out of a restaurant just because they don’t allow foreigners’

More than two years into the pandemic, China’s strict Covid policy, along with business shutdowns, drove many expats out of the country.

Recalling her first visit to China at age 14, Yuqian said the experience was quite positive, and the hospitality she received from her friends there made her feel like part of society. But her experience after the start of the pandemic was different.

I’ve been here before, like pre-Covid, so I expected things to be more or less the same. But after arriving, even though the first two months were okay, when you started to get a life here, you started to see all the little parts. After Covid, fear of foreigners skyrocketed, and this is the sentiment that comes from my everyday life. Every time Covid gets worse, like in March when there was a wave that locked Shanghai – I remember in February and March, they didn’t even let me in many places. So I got kicked out of karaoke with friends. I was kicked out of a restaurant just because they didn’t allow foreigners, and I was stopped in places specifically because they wanted to check my passport simply because I was a foreigner.

Foreigners denied access to restaurants and nightclubs due to Covid-19 concerns have also occurred in other countries in Asia, such as South Korea.

‘Before racial discrimination, it is xenophobia’

The whole Covid thing, I think, is not just against people of color, but against all foreigners. That’s why I think before racial discrimination, it’s xenophobia. It’s like being afraid of foreigners in general. The racial discrimination comes a little after that. However, people of color experience those little micro-aggressions. For me, I’m a part-time model, so there’s a clear preference for white people over black people. Sometimes they say ‘No, that doesn’t look good, that’s ugly’ or ‘We want pretty girls’ when they just mean they want white girls. If people here seem to take a positive view of black people, it’s usually just about hip-hop or other forms of stereotypical black culture.