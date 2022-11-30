TikToker protests after filming himself using a trimmer to cut down a neighbour’s overhanging tree

<!–

This is when a social media gardening influencer used a hedge trimmer to chop down a neighbor’s overhanging tree in a rash move that divided opinion.

TikToker @smartgarden1982 sparked a furious debate after he posted the 52-second clip of himself cutting away excess greenery blocking a driveway.

The gardener armed himself with hedge trimmers to chop away branches and overhanging foliage and level the neighbors’ bushes with the fence.

His act of rebellion against his “nightmare neighbours” sparked division on social media, with some rushing to his defense while others denounced his overzealous behavior.

Using the hashtag ‘nightmare neighbours’, @smartgarden1982 captioned his controversial clip: ‘What would you do if a neighbor’s tree blocked your driveway?’

An irate TikTok user wrote to him, “What’s your problem with this little tree? We need more trees, not fewer.’

Another criticized the man’s grooming skills, noting, “I think you crossed the line.”

A TikTok user added, “If it could be me, I never would. It’s just a tree besides the fact that it belongs to your neighbours.’

Under UK law, homeowners have the right to prune back any branches or roots that cross onto their property from their neighbour’s house or from a public road.

Gardeners are allowed to prune back to the property line, but are subject to legal action and criminal charges if they go beyond this point.

Those who live in protected areas or in areas protected by tree protection decrees also need further permission from the municipality to prune excess greenery.

Other online users recognized the merits of the law in this scenario. A TikTok user confirmed: “All above board and legal.”

Citizens Advice is calling for a more conciliatory approach to overhanging trees and hedges.

People reacted to the video with different opinions. Some said they would have done the same, while others called the move “petty.”

On their website they state, ‘Talk to your neighbor face-to-face if you can – make a note of what you agreed. If you don’t feel comfortable talking to them, write a letter or ask someone to contact them. Keep copies of all letters or emails you send or receive.

‘Often it is best to find a compromise, for example to share the cost of trimming a hedge, when you think the neighbor owns it.

“It can help you maintain a good relationship and may be cheaper than paying a lawyer to resolve the disagreement.”