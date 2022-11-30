Home TikToker protests after filming himself using a trimmer to cut down a neighbour’s overhanging tree
Categories: Australia

TikToker protests after filming himself using a trimmer to cut down a neighbour’s overhanging tree

Hague ROW! TikToker is sparking reactions after filming himself using a trimmer to chop down the neighbor’s overhanging tree — but is he on the right side of the law?

  • TikToker uses hedge trimmer to cut down neighbor’s overhanging tree
  • He posted the clip to the video-sharing website and his behavior was divided
  • But the gardener’s rebellion against “nightmare neighbors” was probably legal

By Jacob Thorburn For Mailonline

published: 11:13, Nov 30, 2022 | Updated: 15:59, Nov 30, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is when a social media gardening influencer used a hedge trimmer to chop down a neighbor’s overhanging tree in a rash move that divided opinion.

TikToker @smartgarden1982 sparked a furious debate after he posted the 52-second clip of himself cutting away excess greenery blocking a driveway.

The gardener armed himself with hedge trimmers to chop away branches and overhanging foliage and level the neighbors’ bushes with the fence.

His act of rebellion against his “nightmare neighbours” sparked division on social media, with some rushing to his defense while others denounced his overzealous behavior.

Using the hashtag ‘nightmare neighbours’, @smartgarden1982 captioned his controversial clip: ‘What would you do if a neighbor’s tree blocked your driveway?’

An irate TikTok user wrote to him, “What’s your problem with this little tree? We need more trees, not fewer.’

Another criticized the man’s grooming skills, noting, “I think you crossed the line.”

Related Post
  1. Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright charged over helicopter crash that killed his mate

    After appearing before cops amid tension media scrum, Outback Wrangler has been charged in connection…

  2. Cop who sent audio of himself hurling racist insults on TV has been found guilty of gross misconduct

    Police officer who accidentally filmed himself hurling racist insults at his TV before accidentally forwarding…

  3. Australian osteopath decapitated her friend to get her inheritance before sending text

    An osteopath who killed and beheaded her friend told another friend a few hours after…

A TikTok user added, “If it could be me, I never would. It’s just a tree besides the fact that it belongs to your neighbours.’

Under UK law, homeowners have the right to prune back any branches or roots that cross onto their property from their neighbour’s house or from a public road.

Gardeners are allowed to prune back to the property line, but are subject to legal action and criminal charges if they go beyond this point.

Here’s when a social media gardening influencer uses a hedge trimmer to prune back a neighbor’s overhanging tree in a move that has divided opinion

Those who live in protected areas or in areas protected by tree protection decrees also need further permission from the municipality to prune excess greenery.

Other online users recognized the merits of the law in this scenario. A TikTok user confirmed: “All above board and legal.”

Citizens Advice is calling for a more conciliatory approach to overhanging trees and hedges.

People reacted to the video with different opinions. Some said they would have done the same, while others called the move “petty.”

On their website they state, ‘Talk to your neighbor face-to-face if you can – make a note of what you agreed. If you don’t feel comfortable talking to them, write a letter or ask someone to contact them. Keep copies of all letters or emails you send or receive.

‘Often it is best to find a compromise, for example to share the cost of trimming a hedge, when you think the neighbor owns it.

“It can help you maintain a good relationship and may be cheaper than paying a lawyer to resolve the disagreement.”

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: cutdaily mailFilmingNeighboursnewsoverhangingprotestsTikTokTikTokertreetrimmer
2 days ago

Recent Posts

Eufy security cameras transmit data to cloud without consent. This is not the worst part.

Constantly selling the idea of private, secure local storage, Eufy Security has been caught misleading…

10 mins ago

We will see a completely new type of computer, says AI pioneer Geoff Hinton

Conventional digital computers, by prioritizing reliability, have missed out, said Turing Award winner Geoffrey Hinton,…

10 mins ago

In 2023, get ready for the Year of the Yin Water Rabbit!

Your Chinese sign or animal is determined by the year of your birthday. The only…

11 mins ago

Xi Jinping’s plans to build a super embassy in China near Tower of London have been thrown out by council

Xi Jinping's plan to build a Chinese super embassy near the Tower of London is…

11 mins ago

7 of the Best Custom Hat Ideas for Your Next Travel Adventure!

One of the best things about traveling is the sense of excitement it offers. You…

11 mins ago

India’s Bishnoi community is the original eco-warriors

Surrounded by deer and antelopes, Ghevar Ram caressed an injured fawn at a rescue centre…

11 mins ago