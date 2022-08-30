TikToker Lexie seeks ‘blonde woman’ who was CHEATED ON by her boyfriend in Avenue nightclub

<!–

A TikToker has launched a search for “a blond woman” who was cheated on by her boyfriend at a Gold Coast nightclub. She shared a clip of the unfaithful man kissing another woman while she was in the bathroom.

Lexie posted a video Monday with the caption, “Help me find a cheater’s girlfriend,” pleading with her legion of followers to find the victim of a backstabbing act.

The video has become a global obsession with many having “invested” in what will happen next, but some have suggested the trio could be in an open relationship.

“Hello, I’m looking for a blonde woman, I’d say in her thirties, late thirties, and you were on Avenue Surfers/Gold Coast on Saturday, August 27,” Lexie said.

“You were there with your guy and a weird brunette girl who seemed to be his friend.

“When you went to the bathroom, the guy clocked the damn room to make sure you weren’t there and then started making contact with the brunette girl.

“And when you came back it clearly wasn’t – so I thought you should know, here’s the footage. Sorry.’

Lexie then shows the images, which she says were not made by her.

It shows a man leaning into a close embrace with a seated woman.

She throws her head back and laughs as she gives him a quick half push on the shoulder as he moves one step away from him as he dances to the music.

Lexie was shocked by the act of infidelity she observed in a Gold Coast nightclub

He leans forward again and the video switches to Lexie with her mouth open in surprise, exclaiming, “What the f**k.”

The woman pulls the man towards her and they close their lips.

The camera cuts into Lexie’s shocked face again as she yells, “No, don’t! Stop’.

The video now has 600,000 views and has intrigued people from all over the world.

“Right sister, you just made it to South Africa and we are now very involved in this mess,” one user wrote.

‘You hit Ireland and I don’t know what to do with this information. I have to admit I’ve never been to the Gold Coast, but I’m blonde and I got nervous,” commented another.

Many commentators supported Lexie in dredging the very personal matter for the couple.

“As someone who was humiliated and kept in the dark… as a woman I would appreciate this and evidence,” wrote one TikTok user.

“(I feel this. Literally my whole group of friends fueled it and I didn’t know it for years…” said another.

‘Girl you are a queen! We need the girlfriend to see this,” another commented.

However, Lexie felt compelled to answer repeated questions as to why she hadn’t told the blond woman at the time.

She said that because the woman was absent for about 20 minutes, she wasn’t sure if she had gone to the bathroom.

Without knowing the people, Lexie said it was risky to confront them.

“I’m not going to put my friend or myself in danger if this man or woman loses to me. My boyfriend didn’t like me going upstairs at the time,” Lexie wrote.

‘I don’t need influence lol..’

However, a few commenters said they knew the people involved and that it was all up on board.

“I know them, they’re actually in a polyamorous relationship,” one wrote.