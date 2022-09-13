TikToker Latisha Clark shares why she ‘instantly regretted’ ordering a McDonald’s meal in Bali

<!–

An Australian traveler has gone viral on TikTok after testing McDonald’s food abroad in Bali.

Latisha Clark ordered a bunch of ‘random stuff’ from the menu and was excited to record her response for her followers – but it didn’t go as planned.

The 19-year-old from Queensland sat down in front of the camera to see if the Indonesian McDonald’s tasted different from the Australian version.

“We’re in Bali and I just ordered piles of random things from McDonald’s, so let’s try it together,” she said.

Latisha said she was “most excited” to try a rice dish (right) complete with chicken and onion, but didn’t realize it also had egg in it — which she’s allergic to. But the dish was also incredibly spicy and she couldn’t finish the food

First of all all drinks in Bali come with plastic film on top which is very smart and they should implement this [in Australia],’ she said.

Latisha said she was “most excited” to try a rice dish complete with chicken and onion, but didn’t realize it also had egg in it — which she’s allergic to.

At that point, Latisha admitted that she “hadn’t paid attention to what she ordered” and had a concerned look on her face.

“We’re just going to eat around it, because in case you guys didn’t know I’m allergic to eggs,” she said, adding, “This has some rice, chicken, and some kind of sauce. Let’s try.’

After eating a spoon, Latisha added the text “instant regret” to the video and tried her best to swallow the food, but couldn’t.

Then she spit it out into a tissue.

“For context, I HATE it when people spit food out, so this was so spicy,” she wrote, then said, “Holy sh*t, that’s so spicy.”

In the comments, Latisha said she had to stop shooting the video because of the hot food.

The clip has since been viewed more than 3.7 million times in just three days and received more than 490,000 likes.

‘McDonald’s in Bali is something else,’ one person commented, another added: ‘Omg I tried the spicy burger there and cried hahaha.’

A third added: ‘KFC oriental rice box there, you must try it girl, it’s amazing!!! A little hot, but worth it.’

Another said McDonald’s chips in Bali “taste different” than in Australia.