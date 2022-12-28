TikToker DEFENDS its claim that the professor is involved in quadruple murders in Idaho

A TikTok true crime detective backs up her claim that a University of Idaho professor of gender and sexuality is involved in the gruesome murders of four students in November despite a lawsuit.

Texas-based detective Ashley Guillard, who uses tarot cards and other readings to help her make true crime claims, was named in the lawsuit filed in Idaho by Professor Rebecca Scofield.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; and Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death inside their rented house outside campus on November 13. The crime remains unsolved. In the lawsuit, Scofield said he never met any of the victims.

Scofield is suing Guillard for failing to remove videos in which the detective alleges the professor planned the murders because he was in a relationship with Kayla Goncalves. However, Guillard refuses to back down even though the police say that she doesn’t believe there is a connection.

guillard said NewsNation: ‘When I go to court and they see the evidence or see how I connect the dots, then they will make a decision on whether they want to continue to live with blinders or believe it. If they don’t, I don’t care.

Scofield’s lawyer sent a statement in response to the interview, saying: ‘The statements made about Professor Scofield are false, clear and simple. What’s even worse is that these false statements create safety concerns for the teacher and her family.

“They also further compound the trauma that families of victims are experiencing and undermine law enforcement efforts to find those responsible in order to provide answers to families and the public.”

The TikToker and tarot card reader has addressed the lawsuit in multiple videos, saying Scofield will “sorry.”

Guillard alleged, without evidence, that Scofield carried out the murders with another student because Goncalves was trying to break up with her and “avoid going public with the relationship.” She began mentioning Scofield in a video on November 24.

Ashley Guillard, a Texas-based Internet detective and tarot card reader, has alleged that a University of Idaho professor carried out the gruesome murders of four students.

In his profile, Guillard says he has also solved the murders of rappers Kirshnik Khari Ball, Takeoff, Shanquella Robinson and Kevin Samuels.

In the lawsuit, Scofield says that none of the four victims of the gruesome murder were in any of his classes.

On the day of the murders, Scofield wasn’t even in Moscow, but she was in Oregon with her husband visiting friends and said she doesn’t even remember meeting any of the students.

At one point, Guillard alleged: “I don’t care what anyone says, Rebeca Scofield killed [the victims] and she was the one who started the plan…’

Eventually, Scofield asked the fortune teller to remove the videos, only after thousands of people had seen them, but Guillard took no action.

The TikToker was relentless, claiming in another video: “Rebecca Scofield will go to prison for the murder of the 4 University of Idaho students whether you like it or not.”

According to her TikTok profile, Guillard, who calls herself Ashley Solves Mysteries, has more than 105,000 followers and has garnered 2.6 million likes. She writes in the bio section of her: ‘Ashley is God’.

Scofield says in the lawsuit that as a result of Guillard’s videos, he has received threats online and fears for his family’s safety.

In a video posted on December 22 titled: “Rebecca Scofield will regret this lawsuit,” she says: “You just don’t get it, I’ve been up against people big and small, corporations and giants, systemic politics and racism and I won.” ‘

Guillard added: ‘Everyone is sorry they came against me. All of them. Now Rebecca will be added to that list of repentant people.

The suit seeks a jury trial to establish any compensation.

Guillard said, without evidence, that Scofield killed four students because he was in a relationship with one of them and didn’t want it made public.

On her Facebook, Guillard says she is an Army veteran who served as a human resources sergeant in the US Army, serving from 2003-2007. She also says she attended Troy University and Washington State University. Columbus.

She is from Chicago and now lives in Houston after previously living in Atlanta.

Guillard has written books with titles like Live in Fantasy Land and The War on Your Money.

On Wednesday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said KTVB: ‘There are many people who… want to participate in the Internet. We are the official source of information.

According to an online profile, Scofield is an assistant professor of history at the University of Idaho. Her biography says: “She is interested in how popular ideas about the West play out in people’s everyday lives.”

At the time the profile was written, Scofield was working on the Gay Rodeo Oral History Project. Another section reads, “Her other work of hers covers topics like country-western icons like Dolly Parton and mechanical bull riding.”

Scofield is also working on the book Slapping Leather: Sport and Performance at the Gay Rodeo. The professor has a Ph.D. in philosophy from Harvard.

Her work exploring gender stereotypes was featured by the Associated Press in 2018.

Scofield said she was inspired to study the American West when she stumbled across a denim store called Rodeo Clowns in Tokyo while doing research on the fashion industry for her master’s degree.

“They were selling jean shorts and cowgirl boots and flannel shirts to Japanese teenagers, and I was like, ‘What happened?’ Scofield said, “I was literally on the opposite side of the world, and the American West was following me.”

This interest led Scofield to study the rise of the ‘urban cowboy’ phenomenon, where people who did not grow up in rural areas choose to dress in Western-style clothing and identify with the stereotypical ideal of what it means to be a cowboy. she said.

In the article, Scofield says that she is a native of Emmett, Idaho.