TikToker captures moment he dodges police by running into his mum’s house

A man from western Sydney has gone viral with a video of him dodging the police who ‘curls up’ in a car as if they were ‘going to do a drive-by’ – as he runs out of his Mercedes and his mother’s house in rent.

Sam Mario, who captioned the video “Merryland’s agents act like mobsters,” said he had just stopped by the house when he noticed something strange.

Footage captured by a security camera in the house shows a car slowing down near his Mercedes.

“I can see this car crawling up like it’s going to do a drive-by,” Mario said in the video, which has had 70,000 views on TikTok since Tuesday night.

After realizing it was a police car, Mr. Mario quickly makes his way to the house as he continues up the street to make a U-turn.

Commenting on the CCTV footage, Mr Mario says: ‘Lock the car, go straight in, I’m like, yes mate, I know you’re coming, but you’ve got to be quick enough.’

When the agents return to the house, they get out of their car and approach Mr. Mario’s car.

Mr. Mario says, “Apparently my car is parked wrong, so he wants to give me a ticket for that… yeh okay man.”

He said the officers tried to get him back out: “Nah f**k off, don’t come near me, you can’t do it, I’m already in my private property.”

The cop walks around to see if the car is open, but Mr. Mario quickly locks it.

When they returned to their car, Mr. Mario jokingly said, looking at them, “What are you going to do now B1, the other said I don’t know B2.”

Mr. Mario eventually goes back outside to confront the cops and tells them to fuck off.’

The officers then decide to drive away after Mr. Mario continued to ignore them.

The video received a lot of reactions from the public and many praised the voice-over on TikTok.

“The commentary is gold,” said one person.

A second said, “Have you ever thought of becoming a commentator as a side job?”

“It’s actually sick how they think they can do anything. Good on you for telling them to leave at once,” said a third.