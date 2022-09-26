TikToker, 21, killed near her home in Mexico after a person called and asked her to step outside

A TikToker was shot after she received a call from a person asking her to get outside her home in western Mexico.

Karla Pardini, 21, was ambushed and shot several times near her home in Culiacán on Sept. 20, according to the Sinaloa Attorney General’s office.

Pardini’s mother told investigators that her daughter answered a call around 10:30 p.m. on the night of the murder.

The influencer was found dead on the side of a street at the intersection of Catédraticos and Ignacio López Rayón streets in the Culiacán neighborhood of Tierra Blanca.

Witnesses told authorities that several armed individuals roamed the area before Pardini was killed.

“We registered it as a femicide due to the fact that she was exposed and in a state of helplessness when the attack took place,” Sinaloa Attorney General Sara Quiñonez told reporters on Friday.

Investigators have not released the name of the person who shot Pardini.

“We’ve reserved everything,” Quiñonez. “We are conducting the investigation in the utmost secrecy so as not to warn the possible suspect.”

No arrests had been made as Monday.

Just a day before she was shot, Karla Pardini uploaded a video to TikTok with the Spanish captions that read: ‘when they tell you I can’t stand you’ and ‘in short: I hope you don’t like me’

Pardini was known for posting fashion content on her TikTok account.

Her last post was on September 19 when she uploaded three videos for her more than 88,000 followers. One of the short clips featured two Spanish captions that read “when they say I can’t stand you” and “in short, I hope you don’t like me.”

Authorities have not said whether the video in question may be related to her murder.

Pardini is the 14th woman murdered in Sinaloa in 2022, according to state government data.