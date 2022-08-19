TikTok users mock the budding sorority girls with their own outfit of the days with #CorporateRush 

While #BamaRush may be over, TikTok users aren’t done yet, now many have taken the place of the budding sorority students with their outfit of the day videos mocking college students’ southern accents and clothing styles with the hashtag #CorporateRush.

Social media users have adopted the hashtags #BamaRush and #Alabamarush with parody accents, clothing and attitudes of University of Alabama students.

The parody videos come as the end of pledge week, packed for the real budding sorority students who posted their outfits of the day or #OOTD under the #BamaRush hashtag in hopes of getting the attention of active members.

Adults have taken the place of the budding sorority students with videos mocking their Southern accents and attire using the hashtag #CorporateRush

Fighting for a spot in the sisterhood, the students show off their attitude and clothing in full and even rattle their clothing brands in the popular videos to prove they are #BamaRush material.

And now that peak week is over, TikTokers have seized the opportunity to recreate the videos of the potential new members and their hypnotic Southern accents.

Each video starts with the same line as the women make fun of the sorority girls.

“Hello, welcome to the first day of the business rush,” they begin their videos.

A woman passing by @holly_pockets on TikTok, she shared her corporate rush video, which garnered more than 741,000 views, and started knocking the brands off her clothes.

After revealing her clothes, the social media user added: “Dark circles are due to sleepless nights due to burnout, my attitude is defeated and my mood is f*** it, go day one!”

The new trend comes as the University of Alabama students just concluded their peak week of desperately trying to impress active members with their attire and attitude.

Julie Rivers of Houston, Texas, who similarly sported an exaggerated Southern accent, listing her Louis Vuitton purse, Gucci belt, and other designer items

TikTok user who goes by @leebecs and is an avid ‘character’ in business rush season rattled off her clothing brands while poking fun at the students’ attitudes

“Hello everyone, welcome to the first day of business, my coat is Princess Polly’s, my top is Amazon, my pants are Loft, my shoes are Amazon,” she said with a Southern accent.

Her two friends also mentioned their clothing brands, paired with fake Southern accents, of course.

A woman passing by @thesabway on TikTok also shared her parody video.

“Hello everyone now that Bama Rush is done, welcome to the business rush Tok day one.”

And while she still gave her outfit details, she also used a different approach — one that highlighted her struggles in corporate America.

“The bags under my eyes are from the four hours of sleep I get each night, the depression is from not seeing my friends or family in months.

“The fear is that this work phone rings every three minutes and if I miss an email I’ll get yelled at me,” she added.

She ended the video saying, “My attitude is terrible and my temper is beat!”

The two laughed off their false southern accents and chatted about where their clothes came from.

Social media users can’t help but laugh along with the grownups who look like wannabe sisters, and even pick fan favorites

“Hello, welcome to day three and TGIF, because God knows I need a break,” she said.

She mentioned where her clothes came from and made sure she didn’t forget her “power bangs,” before adding that her hair was tied up in a ponytail to wear “power bangs.” [her] through the weekend.’

“My wine is chilled, my reality TV is on, and my anxiety is cured,” she said at the end of her video.

Social media users can’t help but laugh along with the grownups who look like wannabe sisters, even picking out fan favorites.

One user said, ‘the attempt at a southern accent is admirable.’

“Obsessed with this,” another user added.

Another user wrote: ‘Big fan of this lol.’

“This is gold,” commented another user.