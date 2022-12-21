TikTok user who had TOE-SHORTENING surgery is targeted by online trolls over her ‘gremlin feet’

A Florida woman who treated herself to toe reduction surgery for the holidays has been mercilessly mocked by online trolls who claim she now has “gremlin feet.”

The TikTok user, known only as Athena, has shared several of them videos before and after documenting her toe transformation, including her consultation and her postoperative results.

After years of struggling with the appearance of her long, crooked toes, she turned to Dr. Abraham Wagner at Jaws Podiatry in Hollywood, Florida, to perform the cosmetic procedure.

‘For as long as I can remember, my toes have been a big insecurity for me. So I decided to gift myself a new set of toes this Christmas,” she explained in a recent clip.

“I’m so happy with the results,” she added. “The best decision I could have made. If you’ve struggled with your feet before, you know the feeling.’

Toe shortening surgery is a minimally invasive procedure in which a toe is shortened so that it does not protrude beyond the big toe, according to the Jaws Podiatry website.

Surgeons may use one of two methods: joint resection (arthroplasty) or bone bending (fusion). Joint resection involves removing part of the little toe joints, while bone repair shortens the toe by removing a very small joint.

Athena had her second, third and fourth toes shortened during the surgery, which took about an hour and a half. She was given a local anesthetic and the incisions were made between and under her toes.

She was awake the whole time and even filmed herself during the procedure.

“Fifteen minutes after surgery and no pain so far,” she said as Dr. Wagner worked on her toes. ‘I feel a slight pressure, a little tingling, but that’s about it. I’m actually a little sleepy, so I may fall asleep.’

The video then cut to her feet, wrapped and placed in post-operative surgical shoes.

“I walked home after surgery!” she wrote in the text on the screen. “I was sent home with painkillers, antibiotics and a care package with everything I needed for my recovery.”

Athena noted that the pain was “not too bad” and likened it to getting a breast augmentation, saying she felt “pressure and tension” in her toes.

She has gone viral after the surgery, with one of her before and after videos being viewed over a million times.

The TikToker answered questions in the comments and shared that she went from shoe size 6 to size 5.5. after the procedure. She noted that the surgery starts at $2,500, but she never mentioned the exact amount she paid.

“My toes were just a big insecurity for me…[especially] when I wore heels. It wasn’t cute!’ she explained. “So I found the solution and seized the opportunity.”

Many commentators were unsure what to make of the operation, with some admitting they were not even aware it was possible.

Others who have similar insecurities about their toes wanted to know all about the procedure.

Athena showed off her toes a month after surgery in a recent video, but not everyone was impressed with the results. The swelling in her toes can last up to six months, and some thought they just looked short and stubby.

Athena sought the help of Dr. Wagner because she wanted her feet to match the rest of her physique after years of struggling with the look of her toes

However, her toes are still swollen a month after surgery and critics claim they now look like ‘mini sausages’ and ‘gremlin feet’

Athena hasn’t let the backlash stop her from showing off her new set of toes, which she loves

“I’ll see you when my healing process is complete,” she told her haters in her latest video

‘What did they want here? I really hope they look better once the swelling subsides because right now they look worse,” one wrote.

“Now you have gremlin feet,” someone else commented, with another adding, “They look like mini sausages now.”

“Can’t wait to see what they look like when they’re fully healed!” [People] I don’t realize it takes time to see full results with any surgery,” someone else commented.

Athena hasn’t held back from showing off her new toes, which she loves.

To all you internet-hating trolls, I’m playing the tiniest fiddle for all of you. I’ll see you when my healing process is complete,” she captioned her latest video.

