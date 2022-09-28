TikTok user shares three careers Aussies should avoid

Dentists, security guards and drivers are the worst career paths for Australians — because they can be easily replaced by robots, an entrepreneur on TikTok claimed.

Li Liang, who describes himself as a social media teacher and businessman, listed the careers he believes are most at risk of being replaced by robots this week in Australia.

He admitted his choices would be controversial, but insisted that he’d done his research and cited several reasons for his choices.

Ranking dentistry as the third-worst career path despite the profession’s relative popularity, Mr Liang pointed to a 2017 study in which a robot performed a dental procedure.

Citing an article in Time magazine, Mr. Liang said a Chinese robot performed a dental implant for the first time in 2017.

Five years later, he believes robots will only get better, and points out how the Yomi robot received FDA approval to perform dental procedures in the US.

The robot guides surgeons through the dental implant procedure and provides assistance in both the planning and surgical phases.

In January, it was reported that more than 10,000 dental implants had been performed using the Yomi system in the US.

Mr Liang also cites the seven years of study and the high cost of a dentistry degree for Australians, saying there are ‘better choices’.

On the security front, which he says is the second-worst career, TikToker claims there are already a “huge” number of robots in use in the industry.

He cited the Cobalt, a robotic guard designed by Yelp, as evidence of the declining role of humans in the industry’s future.

“With its array of HD cameras, infrared cameras and a whole host of other sensors and eavesdropping devices, it can detect the presence of something that shouldn’t be there, far better than any human guard,” said Mr. Liang.

Finally, he says a career in the transport sector, especially as a bus, truck or taxi driver, is the worst career choice for Australians.

Mr Liang says the entire industry is on the cusp of automation, citing Tesla’s infamous autopilot cars as an example.

He says every major automaker is pursuing electric cars with autonomous driving and advises those already in the industry to change careers, start investing, or get a side job.

His opinions sparked a debate on TikTok, with some supporting him and others denouncing his claims.

One supporter said: ‘Okay. There is too little talk about the future of work.’

Another said: ‘Couldn’t agree more on transport, especially taxis and trucks. the sooner the better.

However, one critic said, ‘How is a robot going to stop an intruder? It can help track them down, but not stop them… in fact, I think security is a career that can’t be replaced.”

While another said: ‘Those security bots are only viable as a complement to a current human team on most sites. We tried them and they were useless, just a camera on wheels.’

And a third added: ‘EV trucks in Australia… we don’t have the infrastructure in the Outback now and probably won’t be for long.’