TikTok trend of using calamine lotion as make-up can cause skin damage, health experts warn

Young people who follow a TikTok trend of using calamine lotion as makeup may be at risk for severe reactions and skin damage, experts warn.

The drug, which can be bought in pharmacies for just £1.60 a bottle, is used to reduce pain and itching caused by minor skin problems, including sunburns, insect bites and stings.

It is especially helpful for weeping skin conditions that cause the skin to ooze, and is often recommended for children suffering from chickenpox.

But a so-called “beauty hack” on TikTok encourages viewers to apply a layer of calamine lotion to large areas of the face, or even the entire face, before applying foundation and other makeup.

It’s aimed at people with oily skin and, as one TikTok star claims, will “build a barrier between their skin and the foundation they’re applying to prevent the oils from breaking down the foundation.” The face looks “flawless” and “pores are minimized,” others say.

On the platform, thousands of videos follow similar themes. In one clip that has been viewed more than 7.3 million times, TikTok user @BrittanyBowman applies the lotion all over her face with a makeup brush.

The caption reads, “I’ve heard calamine lotion gets rid of acne scars and dark spots.” In another, with over 700,000 views, she applies her foundation over the calamine layer, claiming, “It will dry out your current breakouts, but won’t prevent future breakouts.”

TikTok creator watches her apply calamine lotion to her face before applying foundation and other makeup

The hashtag #calamine has been used more than 2.3 million times on TikTok alone, as the trend has fueled demand — and a national shortage of the lotion, pharmacists claim.

Earlier this month, Well Pharmacies, which has more than 750 stores across the country, issued a warning after their stores ran out.

Well, apothecary-pharmacist Ifti Khan said: ‘Some of this is due to a recent spike in chickenpox, but there’s also a trend on social media advocating calamine lotion for cosmetic purposes.

‘Calamine lotion treats a wide variety of skin conditions that cause itchiness, including chickenpox, insect bites, stings, measles and sunburn. But it should only be used by those who need it, and for the treatment of medical conditions.’

Two suppliers, Thornton & Ross and Alliance Healthcare, have been out of stock for months.

Abell Chemist in London Road, Bushey, is a community pharmacy hit by the shortage.

The spokesperson said: ‘Calamine lotion is completely unavailable and has been for a long time. We have little else to offer against chicken pox.’

The Ministry of Health and Social Care confirmed it was aware of “intermittent delivery problems” and said more deliveries are expected in early September.

Doctors fear the fad could cause permanent skin damage. The main active ingredient of the lotion is zinc oxide, a mild antiseptic that gives the white color. It also contains phenol, a preservative with mild anesthetic properties that is banned for use in cosmetics.

The lotion’s history is unclear – dating back to a 16th-century German alchemist or to a Greek physician in the 1st-century AD.

Consultant dermatologist Dr. Alia Ahmed of Frimley and Barts Health NHS Trusts explained that it can cause damage to the skin with prolonged use.

‘The lotion draws moisture from the skin and can also act as a keratolytic agent, meaning it can exfoliate the skin. This is helpful for wet, itchy skin rashes, but leaving calamine lotion on areas such as the face, under or as makeup for extended periods of time can lead to excessive dryness of the skin, which will manifest as flaky or scaly patches of redness .

“Exfoliating too much leads to problems like rashes and sensitivity, and can eventually lead to damage to the skin barrier.”

The calamine lotion trend is following other social media-driven makeup advice to use laxative liquid magnesia in a similar fashion, as an inexpensive makeup base.

Women’s magazine Marie Claire endorsed the practice, claiming “it’s really great for oily skin because it soaks up excess oil, controls shine and tightens pores” — saying reality star Kylie Jenner used it to “go under hot lights.” to remain shine-free. .

Milk of magnesium oxide contains magnesium hydroxide – a chalky substance that absorbs moisture, hence its cosmetic effect when used on the skin – as well as small amounts of sodium hypochlorite, commonly known as bleach. Although harmless when taken as medicine in small amounts, it can also cause damage to the skin and lead to infections.

A YouTube beauty star, Youkeyy, revealed that she used milk of magnesia on her face almost every day for five years, with disastrous results.

“I’ve always had oily skin, so when the whole milk of magnesia came along, I thought, ‘This is what I need.’ Makeup finally stays in place,” she said.

But over time, her skin became ‘terribly’ dry and she developed acne. She stopped using milk of magnesia, but the problems persist.

She says, “My skin was never like this.”

dr. Ahmed says: ‘There seems to be a general trend on social media to try things like cosmetics that are not intended for this use, be it magnesia milk, calamine lotion or otherwise.

‘This must be avoided. Damage may not be immediate, but it can become quite unpleasant over time. You may look good in the short term, but it’s just not worth the risk.’