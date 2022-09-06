TikTok trend of ‘slugging’ is bad for your skin and can cause acne, study finds

It is a Korean beauty craze that has taken TikTok by storm and gained the approval of pharmacies and skincare brands.

But slugging can cause acne, dermatologists warn.

It involves slathering your face with petroleum jelly before going to sleep, with the goal of waking up in the morning to a glowing, soft complexion.

Using thick ointments such as petroleum jelly can help retain moisture by preventing the skin from drying out overnight.

Social media clips promoting the trend have been viewed by millions in recent months.

Some, including one from UK pharmacy chain Boots, say it could even be a ‘great option’ for those with oily skin, making them more prone to acne.

But experts at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, have now questioned the claims being circulated online.

Writing in the journal Clinics in Dermatologythe academics said: ‘Slugging involves slathering a petrolatum-based ointment on the skin as the last step in your evening skincare routine and is currently popular on TikTok.

“Due to its occlusive nature, slugging can cause acne.”

A TikTok video from pharmacist Boots encourages people to slug at night for a ‘healthy glow tomorrow’

dr. Anjali Mahto, dermatologist consultant and spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation, said: 'I would not recommend using acne-prone skin because of the risk of pores becoming clogged. "There are much better moisturizers for acne-prone skin that are less likely to be comedogenic."

The trend, which gained popularity after a post on Reddit in 2014, helps keep the face hydrated, especially for those who suffer from eczema and particularly dry skin.

But at the same time, the petroleum jelly can also prevent the natural oils in the skin from being released, allowing it to mix with dead skin cells and clog the pores.

This can lead to acne, resulting in the outbreak of pimples, blackheads and pimples.

It’s a particular risk in people with oily skin, who are already at risk for acne because their glands produce more sebum, which can lead to constipation.

Several videos on TikTok recommend slugging for people regardless of their skin type.

One by Boots even endorses it for oily skin. A clip advises people to use a jelly made by Aquaphor at night for a ‘healthy glow in the morning’.

In the video, a spokesperson said: ‘Slugging is the practice of putting a thick layer of occlusive petroleum jelly on the face at night before going to bed.

“And you’d be right that it’s quite messy.

‘But it’s all worth it, as it supports the skin’s own regeneration process and provides a healthy glow in the morning.

“And this Aquaphor number doesn’t block pores, making it a great option for oilier skin.”

But experts argued that slugging creams are always more comedogenic — likely to clog pores — than other oil-free moisturizers, which are designed for people who get acne more often.

dr. Anjali Mahto, dermatologist consultant and spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation, told MailOnline: ‘I would not recommend tackling acne-prone skin because of the risk of pores becoming clogged.

“There are much better moisturizers for acne-prone skin that are less likely to be comedogenic.”

The BIDMC team warned that slugging ‘can inadvertently increase the potency of topical drugs (eg steroids) when layered’.

This is because the steroid creams can be retained on the skin, forcing the skin to absorb them more deeply and increasing the risk of them reaching the bloodstream.

It can lead to rare side effects like Cushing’s syndrome – when the body makes too much of the stress hormone cortisol – or adrenal suppression, where the opposite happens.

has been promoted by influencers and skincare brands, including Clinique (pictured) on TikTok, with the top 50 videos having been viewed more than 26 million times

Medical student Kyla Pagani and colleagues screened the 50 most popular English-language videos about slugging on TikTok.

Videos include videos uploaded by healthcare providers, as well as “influencers” with more than 5,000 followers.

They rated the videos on how well they discussed the risks and benefits.

Only a fifth of all posts mentioned the possible risks of the routine, such as acne and making steroid creams more powerful.

Researchers said the results highlight the dangers of beauty trends on TikTok, exposing social media users to other potentially harmful practices without being made aware of the risks.

Boots and Clinique have been approached for comment.