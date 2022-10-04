TikTok trend linked to death of boy, 12, in Towradgi, Wollongong after car crash

<!–

Police are investigating whether the death of a 12-year-old boy is linked to a shocking new TikTok craze that is encouraging children as young as ten to lure police into pursuit.

A stolen black Holden Barina crashed into a traffic light at Towradgi, in Wollongong, south of Sydney, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, half an hour before the boy was dropped at a friend’s house by a silver car.

When the police attended the scene of the accident, they found that no one was in the wrecked car.

Thirty minutes later, at around 2am, emergency services were called to a home in Balgownie in response to reports that a 12-year-old boy had significant injuries.

The boy was treated by paramedics and transferred to Wollongong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detective Acting Inspector Jason Hogan told reporters the boy was dropped off at a friend’s house, who eventually called the police.

Hogan was asked if the death was connected to a recent TikTok trend where kids dare each other to steal cars and lure police into high-speed chases.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have content on social media covering the incidents that happened this morning to come forward,” he said.

‘We are investigating all lines of inquiry and the social media line will also be investigated.’

Police were unable to confirm if the boy was in the car at the time of the crash or if he was known to police.

The police have established a crime scene at the home and are investigating whether the boy’s death was connected to the accident.

A crime scene was also established at the intersection with specialists from the Accident Investigation Unit examining the scene.

Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage relating to the crash or how the child came to be injured to contact Wollongong Police on or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.