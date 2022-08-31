TikTok tradie exposes Sydney’s ‘worst’ units which are newly built and the poor trade work

User Monkey8u says many city apartments suffer from poor workmanship

The tradie reveals some of the lazy work in a TikTok video that has gone viral

A frustrated tiler yelled out poorly built new apartments, saying ‘nothing is right and the final work is cr*p’.

In a video Monkey8u posted on TikTok, the tradition is wandering around some newly built Sydney units with multiple issues.

With a Schweppes lemonade in hand, the trader walks room to room, pointing out problems starting in the lobby.

He then demonstrated how the doors were skewed and discussed the overall poor finish in the building

A focal point of the video is a ‘finished’ bathroom with the shower unsealed, and no grout in the tiles.

In the Tik Tok, the trader exclaims, ‘Brand new apartments in Sydney, nothing is right and the final work is cr*p’.

“Look at the craftsmanship, it’s just rubbish,” he said.

‘Nothing is right in the apartment’.

He went on to ask ‘why are people wasting their money’ buying these apartments.

After aiming for the doors, which he says will rattle in the wind, he fired up the paintwork.

“Look at the paint, it’s like a kid did it,” he said.

“They take people’s money and build this shit.

“This is what you get in Sydney these days.”

The tiler said the entire construction industry is in need of a revamp, with numerous townhouses built in the same way.

“If people want to build an apartment and steal people’s money, there has to be security,” he said.

Viewers of the Tik Tok video were unimpressed by the poor workmanship, with multiple users saying they lived in similarly shabby new apartments.

“This looks like my place. I live in a brand new building, I took off a 3M hook and it tore a hole in the plaster, the walls are like paper, it’s a joke,” commented one user.

“And they rent them for $750 a week and never solve the problems that come out of that… other than take the rent deposit for the damage,” said another.

“There’s nothing right in my apartment either,” a third commented.

“Thank you for sharing this. People need to be aware because it’s going to be a big problem with all the units popping up,” wrote a fourth.

It is unclear which apartment the Sydney trader was in.