TikTok superstar Anna Paul reveals how old she was when she started making her OnlyFans fortune

Anna Paul has shared intimate details about her success as an OnlyFans superstar.

The 23-year-old Tiktok sensation made the revelations during a question-and-answer session on Instagram Stories on Monday.

Asked when she started OnlyFans, she replied with her age at the time and the staggering number of posts she’s shared on the adult platform.

‘I was 18. That’s why I have 733 messages there! I kept every post like a diary. There is so much to look at,” she wrote.

Anna also indicated that her boyfriend, fellow influencer Glen Thomson, shows up in her racy videos and photos.

“Let’s say he helps me in my videos,” she replied to the curious fan.

The busty beauty was also asked if her famously ample bust is natural or the result of surgery

The busty beauty was also asked if her famously sized bust is natural or the result of surgery.

“Haha my bitties are real,” she captioned an image of her posing in a skimpy bikini.

The TikTok influencer has previously denied ever going under the knife after being questioned by a follower during an Instagram Q&A in May.

“I’ve never had cosmetic surgery,” she insisted.

Anna went on to say that she only had some “filler” in her face before sharing a picture of where she was getting the injections.

“My face is literally a moon,” she wrote, adding, “I’ve scribbled where I have filler.”

Anna has four million followers on TikTok and 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

The brunette is the No. 1 OnlyFans artist in Australia, surpassing adult stars like Renee Gracie, Jem Wolfie and Hayley Vernon.