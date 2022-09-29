TikTok star surprises a 100-year-old veteran with a magical trip to Disneyland

A TikTok star surprised one 100-year-old veteran with an unforgettable trip to Disneyland complete with Mickey Mouse ears and a ride on the teacups.

Designer Isaiah Garza, who uses they/them pronouns, captured the hearts of millions with theirs now viral video documents the moment they approached an elderly man with a walker and invited him to the amusement park.

‘I’m sorry to bother you. I’ve had a really, really hard day, said Garza, 32. “I just wanted to see if you’d be willing to go to Disneyland with me today.”

“Hey, that’s great,” the centenarian replied with a laugh. “Do you really want to take me?”

“God, I can’t believe this,” he added, unable to hide his surprise.

The heartwarming footage then cut to them riding the spinning teacups together, something the man hadn’t done in decades.

“He hasn’t been on tour in over 50 years,” Garza explained in the on-screen text.

The philanthropist pushed the man around in a wheelchair as they toured the park, and their day included a dance break and meet-and-greets with Goofy and the Mad Hatter.

Garza even got the veteran a pair of Mickey Mouse ears and sweetly placed them on his head, telling them they became ‘best friends for the day.’

‘How does it feel to be in Disneyland today?’ they asked their new friend.

‘Oh my god, this is one of the best days of my life,’ the man replied. ‘I feel like maybe I’m dreaming or something.

“I thought my life was over,” he admitted. ‘I will remember this day for a long time.

“You don’t know how much I appreciate this,” he added, fighting back tears. “You really don’t know.”

Garza told Fox 11 that the surprise came after the elderly man’s caregiver responded to their Craigslist ad.

The influencer is passionate about giving back after spending a few years homeless on the streets of Los Angeles’ Skid Row. Their latest act of kindness has moved many fans to tears.

Garza’s video has been viewed 15.9 million times and received nearly 100,000 comments.

‘Can we make it a trend to take older people out to do fun things?’ one person asked, while another added: ‘This was so beautiful to see’.

“You really wanted to take me” makes me feel like he was worried he’d be a burden, another pointed out. “So glad you found him and made his day.”

The video even caught the attention of Michale Bublé.

“Everything about this is amazing,” commented the singer.

‘Boys!!! Should I start a new series with him?!?!’ Garza asked.