TikTok star shares interior design mistakes that make your house look cheap

If you’re the home-proud type who hopes visitors will be impressed by your decor, then this viral list of bad taste interior designs is a must-read.

Interior design student Krishnan Rajaratnam, from London, who takes the handle @interiorbykrishrevealed the faux pas that makes your home look cheap, from crushed velvet furniture to mirrored accessories.

Swedish furniture giant IKEA is the go-to for millions of customers looking for an affordable and practical way to furnish their homes, but its mass-produced offerings will not be viewed with a critical eye by anyone.

Proud parents may be happy to put their kids’ artwork on the wall or fridge, but according to Krishnan – who has more than 92,000 followers – this is catastrophic rather than cute.

Also on the banned list are exposed TV wires, which are nearly impossible for tenants to hide because they can’t drill holes through walls.

Here, Femail reveals that the top design fails that make your home look cheap — and it’s bad news if you have a visible washing machine.

Krishnan Rajaratnam, who goes by the handle @interiorbykrish revealed several decor flaws made by people around the world, including broken velvet furniture that can make your home look tacky

Bored Panda created an interesting gallery after collecting his top don’ts for your home, including white IKEA furniture

The ever popular wall decals also made its list because they are definitely over and can make the walls look cheap

Crushed diamond mirrored furniture is made to give a room a lavish feel, but they can do the opposite

Outdated lighting can make a room look old-fashioned, so it’s important to update it with current trends

Many people love to show off their lovely children’s artwork by hanging it on the walls, but the interior design student says it makes your house look cheap

Another mistake people often make is leaving their washing machine in the kitchen, an alternative would be to hide it behind a closet door or place it in a utility room

Krishnan also revealed that white UPVC front doors can make your house look cheap before you even step inside the house

He admitted that hangers above the door are also sticky because they make a room look cluttered

Cover it! Visible radiators are another no-no in your home if you want it to look like a charming space

A simple change, such as a larger area rug for a large space, can make a room look aesthetically pleasing

Another easy change is to buy plain duvet covers, as patterns can make a room look too busy

Mass-produced canvas artworks are the most common faux pas homeowners should avoid as they can look cheap