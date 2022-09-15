TikTok star Rustam Raziev asks Coles supermarket shopper for food before paying for his groceries

Rustam Raziev, 30, regularly records that he pays for the customer’s groceries

A popular Australian TikToker has recorded that he is once again paying for a supermarket customer’s groceries – but his latest act of ‘kindness’ seems to have garnered his welcome from users on the platform.

Rustam Raziev regularly uploads videos, which have accumulated millions of views, in which he approaches random shoppers in Coles and pays for their articles.

In his latest clip, the 30-year-old greets a man pushing a cart full of groceries in front of a Melbourne supermarket and begs him for food.

“My name is Rus,” he tells the shopper. ‘I haven’t eaten or drunk anything all day. I just wonder if you could miss anything at all?’

Australian TikTok star Rustam Raziev (pictured left) begs a shopper (right) for food before paying for his groceries

The shopper generously hands Raziev a box of Garman’s granola bars.

He then proceeds to leave, but Raziev catches up with him and asks how much he paid for his groceries.

The shopper pulls out a receipt and tells the TikToker that he paid $116 for his items.

Raziev returns the box of granola bars to the confused shopper and then gives him money equal to the amount he paid for his groceries.

“I’ll give this back to you and I’ll pay for your groceries today because you were kind enough to help me,” he says. “So many people said ‘no’ to me today.”

The confused customer initially refuses to take the money and asks Raziev what he does for work, which Raziev claims is from a charitable organization.

“We try to inspire people and we try to teach people the good things in life,” says Raziev.

The clip has since gone viral, with over 950,000 views and over 110,000 likes

While dozens of viewers praised Raziev (pictured) for his generosity, others felt his act was getting old and overdone for views and likes on social media

He gives the man the money and informs him that their interaction was caught on camera.

The couple then shake hands before the shopper leaves.

Raziev’s clip has over 950,000 views on TikTok and over 110,000 likes.

While many users praised Raziev for his kindness and generosity, others felt his act of giving customers money for their articles was “exaggerated” on TikTok.

“This stuff is getting old and corny,” one wrote.

Another commented: ‘Just wasted his time’.

‘Charity organization. Give the money for essentials, not videos,” added a third.

Raziev (pictured) regularly uploads videos to his TikTok account, where he approaches random shoppers in Coles and pays for their items

Numerous viewers pointed out that, in the first place, the shopper seemed annoyed by Raziev’s presence.

‘He didn’t seem sincere to want to help. He seemed quite annoyed,” said one user.

“He just wants to go home,” wrote a second.

‘He seems irritated. It costs nothing to be nice,” said a third.