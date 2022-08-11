TikTok star Remi Bader celebrates the launch of her extended size collection with star-studded party

TikTok superstar and curve model Remi Bader is loved by her over two million followers for her realistic tries and hilarious commentary.

After sharing a review of items she’d bought (but didn’t fit) from REVOLVE on her social channels, the 27-year-old urged the popular retailer to offer an extensive collection of sizes.

They didn’t just listen, they asked her to design it.

To celebrate the launch, social media stars of all shapes and sizes took over Manhattan’s Sadelle’s, dressed in REMI x REVOLVE looks.

The expanded size collection is the first for the next-generation fashion retailer

REMI x REVOLVE lands with a first release of 15 affordable styles in sizes XXS to 4X

“We listen to our community every step of the way, and this is exactly how REMI x REVOLVE was born,” said REVOLVE’s Raissa Gerona.

From the moment Remi started sharing the development process with her highly engaged community, she encouraged open dialogue and feedback.

“When we first announced REMI x REVOLVE, I said that every piece in the collection would be something I could never find in my size or for my body,” the influencer said.

Add: ‘Now I can make this available to people who feel the same way, which is best. The process over the past few months has shown that there is incredible interest and demand, as well as a constant need to evolve and understand customer needs.”

According to Remi, being being able to share the process and provide step-by-step input from herself and her community was critical to creating a fully realized collection made by – and for – the REVOLVE customer.

She worked closely with the design team on scale specifications for each piece and even participated as a suitable model in the final stages of sampling.

This is the first time REVOLVE has expanded the sizing above an XL.

The collection focuses on a range of sexy, lofty loose pieces, from catchy and matching sets to slinky dresses and skirts with flattering cuts, ranging in price from $55-$150

Intended for everyday wear, the line features a color palette of saturated tones, including deep green, cherry red, and neutrals, including black, soft pink, and light gray.

Versatile fabrics such as rayon ponte, jersey, faux leather and knitwear are at the core of the collection, while new pieces are offered in power mesh and burnout velvet.

The 15-piece launch collection is offered in sizes XXS to 4X.

A second drop will hit the site in September with a special activation during New York Fashion Week.

Inspired by the bold and sexy silhouettes of the collection, Sadelle’s was transformed to reflect the ultimate night out. The Bachelor Kit Keenan and model Brooks Nader attended

REVOLVE Co-CEO & Co-Founder Michael Mente and REVOLVE Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona, Posed with Remi

‘The Bachelor’s’ Tayshia Adams was a vision in a black leatherette corset top and blue jeans

Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff showed her support for the 27-year-old social media star

To celebrate the launch, Sadelle’s was transformed to reflect the ultimate night out.

In attendance were ‘The Bachelor’s’ Tayshia Adams and Kit Keenan, TV personality Ciara Miller, models Paige Lorenze, Brooks Nader and Olivia Ponton.

Along with fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff, REVOLVE Co-CEO & Co-Founder Michael Mente and REVOLVE Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona, and many more.

Guests enjoyed Carbone’s spicy rigatoni and specialty cocktails, while dancing the night away to tunes from DJ Pamela Tick.