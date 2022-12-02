TikTok star Megha Thakur, 21, dies ‘unexpectedly’ just days after posting cryptic message

TikTok star Megha Thakur died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ just days after posting a video of herself walking around New York City, captioning a cryptic message.

The Canadian-born Canadian was just 21 years old when she passed away in the early hours of the morning on Nov. 24, her parents confirmed in a Instagram after.

Just a few days earlier, on November 18, Thakur had posted video of himself parading down a New York City street with the caption, “YOU are in charge of your destiny. Remember that.’

It was the last post for the influencer with more than 1 million followers on TikTok and Instagram. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur, 21, died ‘unexpectedly’ just days after posting a video of herself walking around New York City, with a cryptic message captioned

Just a few days earlier, on Nov. 18, Thakur had posted a video of her parading down a New York City street with the caption, “YOU are in charge of your destiny. Remember that’

The Canadian was just 21 years old when she passed away in the early morning hours of Nov. 24, her parents confirmed in an Instagram post

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the light of our lives, our kind, caring and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on November 24, 2022, in the early hours of the morning,” the message read.

“Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be greatly missed,” the message continued.

She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know about her passing. At this time, we ask your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her on her onward journey.”

Thakur started posting to TikTok in 2019 focusing on body positivity and self confidence content

She had studied computer science at Western University in the fall of 2021, the Western Gazette reportedadding that she previously modeled for the CAISA fashion show, the largest student-run charity fashion show in Canada.

Her last video on TikTok was posted just days before her tragic death, but it’s not clear when the footage was taken, as Thakur and nearby pedestrians appeared to be dressed for warmer weather.

Her fans, followers and loved ones have posted messages on her TikTok videos expressing shock at her death.

“Please god no this can’t happen,” one person wrote.

Her fans, followers and loved ones have posted messages on her Tiktok videos reacting in shock to her death with a message, “Please god no this can’t happen”

She had studied computer science at Western University in the fall of 2021, the Western Gazette reported, adding that she previously modeled for the CAISA fashion show

Another wrote: “She inspired me so much her love was unconditional I always wanted to see others win nothing but the best things to say about her my heart is so broken. send your family so much love.’

“Her messages brought so much confidence and light when I was going through a tough time, she was always an angel and beautiful inside and out. I’m sorry for your loss and may she rest in peace,” said another fan.

One fan even shared how Thakur taught her to love herself.

She started posting to TikTok in 2019 focusing on body positivity and self confidence content

The TikTok star had more than 1 million followers on TikTok and Instagram

“I’m sad because I feel like the world needs someone like her. She was only 17/18 and inspired me, a grown adult, how to love myself and be confident,” the follower wrote.

“We all have our struggles behind closed doors, no matter how haughty our energy feels to others.

‘I have a hard time thinking that in some people’s lives everything is always right and that they have only minor inconveniences. But no, we are all very human, we could just die tomorrow or in the next few hours,” the fan added.