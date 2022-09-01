TikTok star Hasbulla says he is ‘too young’ to date despite being 19

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

TikTok celebrity Hasbulla Magomedov has revealed that he is not ready for dating yet, despite being 19 years old.

The 3’3″ social media star, who has dwarfism and is known for his childish looks, was asked on The Kyle and Jackie O Show whether he ‘wanted to get married someday’.

Radio host Kyle Sandilands noted that Hasbulla is a “very popular young man” and also asked what kind of woman he would be interested in.

TikTok celebrity Hasbulla Magomedov (pictured) has revealed he’s not ready to date yet, despite being 19 years old

His burly Russian interpreter translated the question and then relayed his answer: “I’ll think about it later. I’m too young.’

Hasbulla arrived in Australia last month for his first-ever speaking tour.

But women hoping to get a photo with the Dagestan-born viral sensation were sadly disappointed.

The 3’3″ social media star, who has dwarfism and is known for his childish looks, was asked on The Kyle and Jackie O Show if he “wanted to get married someday.”

Hasbulla confirmed through his tour group that he “cannot pose with female guests” because of his “personal and cultural beliefs.”

To our female guests, if you want to be there [the tour’s official] meet and greet with Hasbulla, you are welcome to do so, but acknowledge the limitations of photography,” the Hour Group statement read.

“We understand the disappointment this causes. However, we respectfully recognize Hasbulla’s cultural and personal beliefs and must comply with his requests accordingly.”

Radio host Kyle Sandilands (pictured) commented that Hasbulla is a “very popular young man” and also asked what kind of woman he would be interested in

The exact nature of Hasbulla’s religious views has not been disclosed, but some adherents of Islam believe that unmarried men and women should not be allowed to pose in photos together under certain circumstances.

He spoke in Sydney on August 29 and 30 and in Melbourne on August 31, with his last engagement scheduled in the city for September 1.

The tour includes an exclusive meet & greet with Hasbulla.

His Russian interpreter translated the question and then relayed his answer: ‘I’ll think about it later. I’m too young.’ Hasbulla arrived in Australia last month for his first-ever speaking tour

“I’m really excited to go to Australia, can’t wait to see all my Aussie fans and visit these amazing cities. I’ve heard so many good things about Australia. I look forward to all the great experiences your country has to offer,” Hasbulla said.

Hasbulla rose to fame in late 2020 when he started posting videos on Instagram and TikTok where he performed daring stunts and pranks.

With his unique look and confident demeanor, Hasbulla quickly amassed a huge online following.

Hasbulla confirmed through his tour group that he ‘cannot pose with female guests’ due to his ‘personal and cultural beliefs’