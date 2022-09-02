TikTok star Hasbulla Magomedov parties at the Hour Private Dinner

Hasbulla Magomedov had a ball while touring Australia.

The TikTok star celebrated Friday night at the Hour Private Dinner at the George on Collins in Melbourne along with some sports star guests.

The 19-year-old was joined by Western Bulldogs players Cody Weightman and Hayden Crozier, as well as world title fighter Michael Zerafa.

Hasbulla opted for a red, white and blue puffy jacket paired with jeans and black and white sneakers.

He was flanked by a whole team of babysitters and security guards as he walked down the red carpet into the venue.

While walking around with his famous friends, he posed next to Michael Zerafa for a cheeky selfie.

He also sat at a table with footy players Cody Weightman and Hayden Crozier, the trio who took photos together.

The social media sensation, who has dwarfism, was swept off the ground with a jesting gesture.

Hasbulla then rolled to the ground with a fellow guest, the pair had a mock wrestling session on the floor.

Earlier this week, Hasbulla was spotted by Melbourne in a bright orange Lamborghini Huracan.

The star was enjoying the good life in the $300,000 sports car while taking a break from his Australian touring commitments.

He and his entourage stopped to shop at high-end retailer Burberry on Collins Street in the CBD.

At one point, Hasbulla was feverishly texting on his phone, before heading off to retail therapy.

And it didn’t take long for Hasbulla to discover that life comes in the fast lane of pitfalls.

While shopping, the little star’s vehicle was fined for parking in a loading zone. The fine is usually $185 in Victoria.

Hasbulla was seen talking to some people as she strolled through the store.

He arrived in Sydney on Saturday and showed off his very expensive designer wardrobe as he was escorted through the airport.

He paired a $1,400 Gucci shoulder bag with Dolce & Gabbana kids’ strappy sneakers, which retail for $600.

He was greeted by a phalanx of airport security guards before being escorted to his hotel in a $1.2 million Rolls-Royce.

The star was also spotted on Thursday during a visit to the Melbourne Skydeck observation point.

Hasbulla rose to fame in late 2020 when he started posting videos on Instagram and TikTok where he performed daring stunts and pranks.

With his unique looks and confident demeanor, he quickly amassed a huge online following, including 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 4.7 billion views on TikTok.

With his unique looks and confident demeanor, he quickly amassed a huge online following, including 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 4.7 billion views on TikTok.

He was born with growth hormone deficiency, a condition known as dwarfism, which caused him to have an abnormally short stature with normal body proportions.

Since gaining notoriety, Hasbulla has attracted attention by challenging prominent UFC stars to fights, including MMA champion Conor McGregor.

He has also befriended Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, leading to fans giving him the nickname “Mini Khabib.”

He has also befriended Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, leading to fans calling him “Mini Khabib.”

In December 2021, he dipped his toe into the fledgling NFT market by launching a cartoon that resembled him.

Hasbulla’s speaking engagements continue in Australia.