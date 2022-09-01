TikTok star Hasbulla Magomedov gets $185 fine in $300k Lamborghini

Hasbulla Magomedov was spotted around Melbourne on Thursday in a bright orange Lamborghini Huracan.

The 19-year-old TikTok star, who has dwarfism, enjoyed the good life in the $300,000 sports car while taking a break from his Australian touring commitments.

The social media sensation and his entourage stopped to shop at high-end retailer Burberry on Collins Street in the CBD.

At one point, Hasbulla was feverishly texting on his phone, before heading off to retail therapy.

And it didn’t take long for Hasbulla to discover that life comes in the fast lane of pitfalls.

While shopping, the little star’s vehicle was fined for parking in a loading zone. The fine is usually $185 in Victoria.

Hasbulla was seen talking to some people as she strolled through the store.

The global phenomenon wore a Champion t-shirt, jeans and Nike sneakers for the outing.

He completed his look with a Taqiyah cap and a Rolex watch.

Hasbulla arrived in Sydney on Saturday and showed off his very expensive designer wardrobe as he was escorted through the airport.

In photos he took over the weekend, he paired a $1,400 Gucci shoulder bag with kids’ Dolce & Gabbana sneakers, which retail for $600.

Hasbulla was greeted by a phalanx of airport security guards before being escorted to his hotel in a $1.2 million Rolls-Royce.

Hasbulla rose to fame in late 2020 when he started posting videos on Instagram and TikTok where he performed daring stunts and pranks.

With his unique looks and confident demeanor, he quickly amassed a huge online following, including 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 4.7 billion views on TikTok.

He was born with growth hormone deficiency, a condition known as dwarfism, which caused him to have an abnormally short stature with normal body proportions.

Since gaining notoriety, Hasbulla has attracted attention by challenging prominent UFC stars to fights, including MMA champion Conor McGregor.

He has also befriended Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, leading to fans calling him “Mini Khabib.”

In December 2021, he dipped his toe into the fledgling NFT market by launching a cartoon that resembled him.

Hasbulla’s speaking engagements continue in Australia.