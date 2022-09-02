TikTok star Hasbulla Magomedov, 19, attempts to conquer his fear of heights at Melbourne Skydeck

Hasbulla Magomedov has tried to overcome his fear of heights during a tour of Australia.

The TikTok star, who previously said his only fear is the dark, visited the Melbourne Skydeck observation point on Thursday.

Hasbulla, 19, grabbed onto the railing and screamed in terror to his entourage of burly Russian men laughing.

He kept his eyes closed and refused to put his feet on the glass floor below him.

The Eureka Tower is nearly 300 meters above the ground and the Skydeck is the highest observation deck in the Southern Hemisphere.

The little celebrity dragged his feet up the glass walls as the camera panned to reveal the breathtaking view of Melbourne.

“Poor Hasbi trying so hard to overcome his fear of heights,” the caption read over the TikTok video.

Several fans came to his defense in the comments: ‘It’s okay Hasbi, I’m 1.80m2 and I don’t like heights either..’ commented one user.

‘I know these feelings!!’ added another.

Earlier that day, Hasbulla was spotted around Melbourne in a bright orange Lamborghini Huracan.

The social media sensation, who has dwarfism, was enjoying the good life in the $300,000 sports car while taking a break from his Australian touring commitments.

He and his entourage stopped to shop at high-end retailer Burberry on Collins Street in the CBD.

At one point, Hasbulla was feverishly texting on his phone, before heading off to retail therapy.

And it didn’t take long for Hasbulla to discover that life comes in the fast lane of pitfalls.

While shopping, the little star’s vehicle was fined for parking in a loading zone. The fine is usually $185 in Victoria.

Hasbulla was seen talking to some people as she strolled through the store.

He arrived in Sydney on Saturday and showed off his very expensive designer wardrobe as he was escorted through the airport.

He paired a $1,400 Gucci shoulder bag with Dolce & Gabbana kids’ strappy sneakers, which retail for $600.

He was greeted by a phalanx of airport security guards before being escorted to his hotel in a $1.2 million Rolls-Royce.

Hasbulla rose to fame in late 2020 when he started posting videos on Instagram and TikTok where he performed daring stunts and pranks.

With his unique looks and confident demeanor, he quickly amassed a huge online following, including 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 4.7 billion views on TikTok.

He was born with growth hormone deficiency, a condition known as dwarfism, which caused him to have an abnormally short stature with normal body proportions.

Since gaining notoriety, Hasbulla has attracted attention by challenging prominent UFC stars to fights, including MMA champion Conor McGregor.

He has also befriended Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, leading to fans calling him “Mini Khabib.”

In December 2021, he dipped his toe into the fledgling NFT market by launching a cartoon that resembled him.

Hasbulla’s speaking engagements continue in Australia.