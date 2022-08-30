TikTok star Hasbulla hops into a flashy McLaren 720S outside his Sydney hotel

Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov took a ride in a McLaren 720S on Monday.

The 19-year-old, who has dwarfism and is known for his childish appearance, was pictured getting into the sports car that had stopped outside his Sydney hotel.

Along with his heavily tattooed entourage, Hasbulla posed for photos in front of the flashy $500,000 vehicle before jumping into the driver’s seat.

Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov took a ride in a McLaren 720S in Sydney on Monday

The 19-year-old, who has dwarfism and is known for his childish appearance, was pictured getting into the sports car that had stopped in front of his hotel

Hasbulla was accompanied by his heavily tattooed entourage

Hasbulla wore a Dolce & Gabbana T-shirt, jeans and Nike sneakers, and completed his look with a Taqiyah cap and Rolex watch.

The TikTok sensation sat on the edge of the seat, clutching the steering wheel that peered higher than his head.

He tried to reach the pedals, but a member of his entourage had to help him.

The car had the license plate PERFUM.

Hasbulla wore a Dolce & Gabbana T-shirt, jeans and Nike sneakers, completing his look with a Taqiyah cap and Rolex watch

The TikTok sensation sat on the edge of the seat while holding the steering wheel that peered higher than his head

The little celebrity then slid into the passenger seat and was taken for a tour of the city.

Hasbulla arrived in Sydney on Saturday and showed off his very expensive designer wardrobe as he was escorted through the airport.

In photos taken over the weekend, he collaborated with a $1,400 Gucci Shoulder Bag With Dolce & Gabbana kids’ strappy sneakers, retailing for $600.

Hasbulla was greeted by a phalanx of airport security guards before being escorted to his hotel in a $1.2 million Rolls-Royce.

He tried to reach the pedals, but a member of his entourage had to help him

Hasbulla arrived in Sydney on Saturday and showed off his very expensive designer wardrobe as he was escorted through the airport

Hasbulla rose to fame in late 2020 when he started posting videos on Instagram and TikTok where he performed daring stunts and pranks.

With his unique looks and confident demeanor, he quickly amassed a huge online following, including 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 4.7 billion views on TikTok.

He was born with growth hormone deficiency, a condition known as dwarfism, which caused him to have an abnormally short stature with normal body proportions.

Since gaining notoriety, Hasbulla has attracted attention by challenging prominent UFC stars to fights, including MMA champion Conor McGregor.

Hasbulla posed for photos in front of the flashing vehicle before jumping into the driver’s seat

At one point, he was even seen taking selfies with fans

Hasbulla rose to fame in late 2020 when he started posting videos on Instagram and TikTok where he performed daring stunts and pranks

The little star slid into the passenger seat and was taken for a tour of the city

Hasbulla looked excited as he took a ride through the port city

He has also befriended Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, leading to fans calling him “Mini Khabib.”

In December 2021, he dipped his toe into the fledgling NFT market by launching a cartoon that resembled him.

Hasbulla is scheduled to speak in Sydney on August 29 and 30, and Melbourne on August 31 and September 1.

The tour also includes an exclusive meet and greet with the social media star.

Hasbulla was greeted by a phalanx of airport security guards before being escorted to his hotel in a $1.2 million Rolls-Royce.