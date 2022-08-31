TikTok star Hasbulla fights geeky Kyle and Jackie O show producer

TikTok sensation Hasbulla Magomedov has taken on a KIIS FM radio producer in a hilarious on-air scuffle.

The 19-year-old, who has dwarfism and is known for his childish appearance, appeared on The Kyle and Jackie O Show Wednesday morning to fight staffer Lachy Mansell.

The team weighed and measured the height of both ‘fighters’, with Hasbulla standing at 99cm (3’3″) and Lachy at 165cm (5’4″).

TikTok sensation Hasbulla Magomedov has taken on a KIIS FM radio producer in a hilarious on-air scuffle. (Pictured: Hasbulla with radio host Kyle Sandilands)

At the weigh-in, Lachy gave the scales a weight of 56 kg, while Hasbulla weighed only 16 kg.

Hasbulla, who speaks no English, spoke to Lachy in his native language before the fight and asked why they hadn’t brought someone “bigger.”

The studio burst into laughter when radio host Kyle Sandilands said Hasbulla was already speaking like a “true champion.”

Hasbulla, accompanied by an entourage of sturdy Russians, stepped out of the studio bare-knuckle and entered the “main arena,” Lachy wearing boxing gloves.

“Are you feeling a little nervous?” Kyle asked the former Beauty and the Geek contestant.

Hasbulla, who doesn’t speak English, talked to Lachy in his native language before the fight and asked why they didn’t bring someone ‘bigger’

Hasbulla, who was joined by an entourage of hefty Russians, stepped out of the studio and entered the “main arena” bare-knuckle, while Lachy was outfitted in boxing gloves.

“I’m feeling really nervous right now!” replied Lachy.

Kyle added, “Because if you take out Hasbulla by a stroke of luck, there’s about 40 other Russians here.”

Within seconds of the bell, Hasbulla had already kicked Lachy to the ground and pinned him down, throwing several elbows and punches in his face.

‘Oh my God!’ shouted Kyle. ‘Knock him in the neck! Get him!’

Within seconds of the bell, Hasbulla had already kicked Lachy to the ground and pinned him down, throwing several elbows and punches in his face.

The pint-sized celebrity then wrapped his arms around Lachy’s neck as the producer tapped his hand.

KIIS FM producer Pedro Vitola could also be heard screaming and cheering for Hasbulla.

‘Lachy is unconscious! I think Lachy’s gone. He’s downstairs,” Kyle said.

He then declared Hasbulla the winner and told the teen to get Lachy out of the chokehold before kicking him in the head as he went out.

“He did a little break dance pose there that should be part of his routine,” Kyle added. ‘Hasbulla killed Lachy! Well done mate. Well done.’

‘Lachy is unconscious! I think Lachy’s gone. He’s down,” Kyle Sandilands said

Elsewhere in the interview, Hasbulla spoke about his time in Australia and said he’d love to ride a kangaroo while he’s here

Elsewhere in the interview, Hasbulla spoke about his time in Australia and said he would love to ride a kangaroo while he’s here.

He also described his meeting with Shaquille O’Neal in Sydney, calling the NBA superstar a “humble” person.

Despite their height difference, Hasbulla said he was not afraid of the 2.16m (7’1″) sportster and was only afraid of the dark.

Kyle also asked Hasbulla if he would ever consider getting married, to which he replied that he was “too young” and wasn’t thinking about it at this stage.

Hasbulla then revealed that he had recently signed a contract with UFC in Abu Dhabi, although he is not yet sure whether he will participate in any fights.

Hasbulla was greeted by a phalanx of airport security guards before being escorted to his hotel in a $1.2 million Rolls-Royce.

Hasbulla rose to fame in late 2020 when he started posting videos on Instagram and TikTok where he performed daring stunts and pranks.

With his unique looks and confident demeanor, he quickly amassed a huge online following, including 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 4.7 billion views on TikTok.

He was born with growth hormone deficiency, a condition known as dwarfism, which caused him to have an abnormally short stature with normal body proportions.

Since gaining notoriety, Hasbulla has attracted attention by challenging prominent UFC stars to fights, including MMA champion Conor McGregor.

He has also befriended Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, leading to fans calling him “Mini Khabib.”