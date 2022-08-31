TikTok star Hasbulla arrives in Melbourne on a private jet with his entourage

Hasbulla Magomedov landed in Melbourne on Tuesday and arrived by private jet with his entourage.

The pint-sized TikTok sensation, 19, was seen walking the tarmac and playing on his iPhone after getting off the plane.

He wore a black Champion T-shirt and jeans with his signature Gucci $1,595 shoulder bag strapped over his shoulder.

TikTok star Hasbulla Magomedov landed in Melbourne on Tuesday, arriving by private jet with his entourage

He completed his look with a Taqiyah cap and a Rolex watch.

Hasbulla, who has dwarfism and is known for his childlike appearance, was surrounded by his hefty Russian security team and entourage prior to the Melbourne portion of his tour.

A videographer from his team also captured his rockstar entrance on camera.

Several luggage bags of all shapes and sizes were also removed from the private jet as the crew ventured inside the airport.

The pint-sized TikTok sensation, 19, was seen walking the tarmac and playing on his iPhone after getting off the plane

A videographer from his team also captured his rockstar entrance on camera. The star is in Melbourne as part of his speaking tour in Australia

It comes just days after the star was spotted outside his Sydney hotel posing next to a flashy McLaren 720S before being taken for a ride in the sports car.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning’s Kyle and Jackie O Show, Hasbulla took on KIIS FM radio producer Lachy Mansell in a hilarious on-air scuffle.

The team weighed and measured the height of both ‘fighters’, with Hasbulla standing at 99cm (3’3″) and Lachy at 165cm (5’4″).

At the weigh-in, Lachy gave the scales a weight of 56 kg, while Hasbulla weighed only 16 kg.

Several luggage bags of all shapes and sizes were also removed from the private jet as the crew ventured into the airport

Hasbulla was surrounded by his sturdy Russian security team and entourage as they exited the private plane and headed for the airport

Hasbulla, who speaks no English, spoke to Lachy in his native language before the fight and asked why they hadn’t brought someone “bigger.”

The studio burst into laughter when radio host Kyle Sandilands said Hasbulla was already speaking like a “true champion.”

Hasbulla stepped out of the studio and into the “main arena” bare-knuckle, while Lachy put on boxing gloves.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning’s Kyle and Jackie O Show, Hasbulla took on KIIS FM radio producer Lachy Mansell in a hilarious on-air scuffle. (Pictured: Hasbulla with radio host Kyle Sandilands)

“Are you feeling a little nervous?” Kyle asked the former Beauty and the Geek contestant.

“I’m feeling really nervous right now!” replied Lachy.

Kyle added, “Because if you take out Hasbulla by a stroke of luck, there’s about 40 other Russians here.”

Within seconds of the bell, Hasbulla had already kicked Lachy to the ground and pinned him down, throwing several elbows and punches in his face.

‘Oh my God!’ shouted Kyle. ‘Knock him in the neck! Get him!’

Hasbulla, who doesn’t speak English, talked to Lachy in his native language before the fight and asked why they didn’t bring someone ‘bigger’

Hasbulla, who was joined by an entourage of hefty Russians, stepped out of the studio and entered the “main arena” bare-knuckle, while Lachy was outfitted in boxing gloves.

KIIS FM producer Pedro Vitola could also be heard screaming and cheering for Hasbulla.

‘Lachy is unconscious! I think Lachy’s gone. He’s downstairs,” Kyle said.

He then declared Hasbulla the winner and told the teen to get Lachy out of the chokehold before kicking him in the head as he went out.

“He did a little break dance pose there that should be part of his routine,” Kyle added. ‘Hasbulla killed Lachy! Well done mate. Well done.’

Within seconds of the bell, Hasbulla had already kicked Lachy to the ground and pinned him down, throwing several elbows and punches in his face.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hasbulla spoke about his time in Australia and said he would love to ride a kangaroo while he’s here.

He also described his meeting with Shaquille O’Neal in Sydney, calling the NBA superstar a “humble” person.

Despite their height difference, Hasbulla said he was not afraid of the 2.16m (7’1″) sportster and was only afraid of the dark.

Kyle also asked Hasbulla if he would ever consider getting married, to which he replied that he was “too young” and wasn’t thinking about it at this stage.

Hasbulla then revealed that he had recently signed a contract with UFC in Abu Dhabi, although he is not yet sure whether he will participate in any fights.

Hasbulla was greeted by a phalanx of airport security guards when he first arrived in Australia before being escorted to his hotel in a $1.2 million Rolls-Royce

Hasbulla rose to fame in late 2020 when he started posting videos on Instagram and TikTok where he performed daring stunts and pranks.

With his unique looks and confident demeanor, he quickly amassed a huge online following, including 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 4.7 billion views on TikTok.

He was born with growth hormone deficiency, a condition known as dwarfism, which caused him to have an abnormally short stature with normal body proportions.

Since gaining notoriety, Hasbulla has attracted attention by challenging prominent UFC stars to fights, including MMA champion Conor McGregor.

He has also befriended Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, leading to fans calling him “Mini Khabib.”