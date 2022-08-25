TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Travis Barker’s son Landon put on a loved-up display in LA

<!–

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Travis Barker’s son, Landon, arrived hand in hand at the Kylie product launch event at Ulta Beauty Westwood in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The lovebirds, both 18, first sparked romance rumors after they left the launch party of her sister Dixie’s debut album together, and again, when eagle-eyed fans noticed they had recently been inked by the same tattoo artist.

Charli looked stunning in a beige corset top and low-waisted blue jeans at the party hosted by billionaire mogul Kylie, 25.

The influencer added a pair of black platform shoes and carried a small handbag, while adorning it with dainty silver jewelry.

She opted for a soft glam makeup look with a nude lip, while styling her long dark brown locks in loose curls.

Meanwhile, Landon cut a neat figure in a white shirt, black pants and sturdy leather boots.

He put a black suit of armor over his shirt and hid his eyes behind sunglasses.

Warm words: Charli recently gushed about her new boyfriend Landon, the son of Travis Barker

Tat is interesting! Eyebrows went up as the duo showed off the tattoos they had done earlier this week by Arbel, a Los Angeles tattoo artist.

In July, Charli this week gushed about her new boyfriend Landon Barker, the son of Travis Barker.

‘He’s just really sweet,’ said Charli Entertainment tonight at a party given by Fanatics for MLB All-Star Week.

During her latest interview, she also revealed how she really feels about her love life which has come into the public eye.

“I think it was really hard for a long time, but now I’m living life first and thinking about what people are going to say next,” she said.

Landon was also pictured at the MLB All-Star Week party hosted by Fanatics, but was posed separately from Charli.

Charli previously had a teen romance with her fellow TikTok star Lil Huddy, aka Chase Hudson, from late 2019 to early 2020.

Her dating rumors with Landon took off last month when they were spotted together at one of Travis’ concerts.

According to People, Barker had a romance with Devenity Perkins in 2016. He has not been linked to anyone else in recent years.