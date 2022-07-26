TikTok star apologises for suggesting Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer needs plastic surgery

An aesthetic nurse practitioner has insisted she “had no intention of offending” after sparking outrage by finishing a list of cosmetic surgery procedures actress Natalia Dyer could undergo.

TikTok star Miranda Wilson, 28, went viral on multiple social media platforms on Sunday after she shared a now-deleted clip describing the plastic surgery she would be giving Dyer, 27, as well as an edited image of the results.

After a fierce response from fans of the Stranger Things star, Wilson shared another video on Monday, calling Dyer “absolutely stunning” and explaining that she was just using the actress as an example to highlight the types of cosmetic procedures available to the public.

'I just offered suggestions!': Natalia Dyer (pictured)

Wilson explained, “I just wanted to come here and clear the air. I didn’t mean to offend anyone, including Natalia.

‘I only came up with suggestions, not about what to do, but what the options are.

“As an advanced injector, we do that. We look at faces, we assess and look at the possibilities. Not about what to do or what to do, it’s just options.’

She then used herself as an example as she rolled out her own cosmetic enhancements, revealing that she had undergone Botox, lip and cheek filler, and a brow lift.

TikTok star Miranda Wilson, 28, (pictured)

She captioned the clip, “Hoping to clear the air that I wasn’t suggesting Natalia NEEDED that work, it was just an example.

“Of course Natalia is absolutely beautiful just the way she is…that’s why she’s so successful. Her photo was just an example.

“I’m sorry if people take that as mean or rude, that wasn’t my intention at all” [sic].’

In the original video, Wilson described the procedures she would give Dyer and shared an edited image of the results

In the original video, Wilson – who works at HēBē Skin Health in Laguna Beach – stated, “Okay guys, let’s talk about Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things.

First of all, she killed it in Stranger Things. So if I were Natalia’s injector, I’d do this.’

Wilson believed it would be necessary to start with “treating those masseters to make the face slimmer” before adding “a little chin filler to fill her chin.”

She added that she would “add a little bit to the lips and then we would go in there and do a little Botox” and also “give her a nice brow lift to help open her eyes.”

Dyer famously played the lead role as Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things

Social media users immediately expressed their disdain for the video

She then revealed a photo of Dyer that had been edited to reflect her surgery suggestions, and fans were unimpressed when they saw the final image completely change Dyer’s face.

A follower shared the clip on Twitter as they ranted: ‘I could never be a celebrity because if someone made a video about me like that, I would get violent’

Many were quick to agree, as one Twitter user noted, ‘this is an incredibly rude thing to do omg’.

“A great example of giving your opinion when not asked,” added another.

One person stated: ‘Social media has done a lot of awful things, and a lot of it is way worse, but popularizing the widespread idea that beauty means everyone has the exact same face (imo) up there’.

Another agreed: “I’m tired of these lunatics pushing this agenda and making everyone look like they were built in the same bear factory.”

Other social media users highlighted how damaging clips of that nature were to impressionable young women

An irate fan added: “This is such a horrible thing to do to someone, even if Natalia didn’t look absolutely beautiful before.

“This woman is SICK, I feel so sorry for all the kids bombarded with these sick posts that you need to change everything about your face so you can reach the Instagram SameFace.”

Another simply commented, “This is actually insane in a way I can’t articulate.”

‘Some people are satisfied with their natural appearance and are grateful for it. Also, not everyone wants to undergo plastic surgery and this is not even educational content,” wrote another. “This is so unnecessary ma’am…”

One person complained, ‘how are we women supposed to love our natural looks when other women put us down and then post on social media love yourself, girl power and feminist quotes?’

Wilson has removed the video following the widespread reaction, but has not yet shared a comment or apology for the clip.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Dyer previously admitted that she finds the pressures of fame “hard to navigate.”

She explained, “As a private person, I just feel like I leave people alone — unless you’re talking about their work or what they want to talk about.”

Dyer has famously played Nancy Wheeler on Stranger Things since the hit Netflix series premiered in 2015.

The actress is currently in a relationship with her co-star Charlie Heaton, who stars as Jonathan Byers in the wildly popular sci-fi.