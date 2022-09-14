TIkTok star Anna Paul reveals why she BEGGED her longtime boyfriend not to propose

<!–

TikTok sensation Anna Paul has admitted she begged her longtime boyfriend not to propose.

Anna, 23, has been dating fellow influencer Glen Thomson since December 2015, but slammed the marriage speculation during an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday.

‘We’re not that busy with that’ [crying emoji]”Me,” the brunette replied to a fan who asked if she was thinking about marrying Glenn in the future.

“I told him to please don’t propose to me, and he said, ‘Don’t worry, I wouldn’t do that anyway.’ We’d probably just sign a piece of paper if we had to get married [staring eyes emoji],’ the glamor model continued.

Anna went on to explain that she and Glen “love each other and want to stay together forever,” adding: “But neither of us like weddings, I guess. [crying emoji].’

Anna has four million followers on TikTok and 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

The glamazon is also the No. 1 OnlyFans star in Australia, surpassing adult stars like Renee Gracie, Jem Wolfie and Hayley Vernon.

Known for her wealth on social media, Anna recently took fans on a tour of her Gold Coast mansion, which has a $100,000 rock wall, private movie theater and 10-car garage.

She also live blogged her $9,000 United Airlines flight from Sydney to Los Angeles in February this year.

Anna has previously spoken about how her family struggled to make ends meet before getting rich thanks to social media.

She claimed the Pauls once lived on just $30 a week, drove around in an old van, and didn’t even have seats, so they had to sit on “milk crates.”

Meanwhile, Anna’s internet fame translated to the real world late last month when wild images surfaced of the star’s busy event in Perth, which police had to shut down amid the chaos of the crowd.

It was the last stop on Paul’s national tour as part of her collaboration with sportswear brand STAX.

Chaos broke out at the fan meet-and-greet event at Perth’s Hay Street Mall, with huge crowds of teenagers flocking to see the star.

Anna quickly returned to social media after the chaos, apologizing for the event’s cancellation and saying she had tried to work with police to bring it under control.